Trade unions now support Republicans just as often as Democrats in GOP dominated Ohio – Raw Story

Trade unions donate as much to Republicans in Ohio as they do to Democrats, because there just isn’t enough in positions of power in the GOP-dominated state.

Around 90 cents on the dollar is contributed nationally to democrats by trade unions, but a Cincinnati Enquirer analysis found that in 2019 trade unions donated about the same amount to Republicans.

“Ultimately, it is the job of a union to represent its members,” said Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Hyde Park), who is also a representative of the Commercial Workers Union. “Democrats should do their best to argue why we stand up for people and deserve support.”

Construction trade unions have contributed to Republicans for years, and trade unions then supported Gov. John Kasich tried to limit collective bargaining rights for workers’ unions.

But democratic candidates are discovering that unions will endorse and donate their GOP opponents and their campaigns because Republicans hold super-authorities in the State House and Senate, and Gov. Mike DeWine is also a Republican.

This means that trade unions need GOP support to get something done or to block “right to work” laws or applicable wage restrictions.

“There is a lot of pragmatism behind it,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. “It is not practical to support only one party.”

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).