Track manager Aurizon increases H1 profit

Rail freight operator Aurizon has posted a 12 percent increase in its underlying revenues to $ 455.6 million for the first half of the year and says it is on track to meet full year expectations.

The higher sales in its bulk and network activities were lower than the jump in the profit of $ 406 million in the first half of 2019/20 before interest and taxes in the previous first half.

Aurizon achieved a net profit of 19 percent to $ 268.9 million compared to 226.9 million last year at the same time.

The company has increased its share buyback by $ 100 million to $ 400 million and says it has completed more than half.

It announced an interim dividend of 13.7 cents per share and repeated its underlying full year guidance for the year ending June 30, 2020, from $ 880 million to $ 930 million.

. [TagsToTranslate] News