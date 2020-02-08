Town of Braidwood the winner in the Bushfire Rugby Sevens event

After being surrounded by forest fires for eight weeks, the town of Braidwood, near Canberra, needed a win – and with the help of the local rugby club, 44 teams from all over the state participated in the Bushfire Sevens rugby.

But the rugby club Braidwood Redbacks intervened to help the Jockey Club save the day by organizing a huge day of rugby sevens.

“Braidwood, like many other cities in the south coast, has had to face major road closures and as a result there is no holiday traffic,” said Nick Pengelly, manager of Redback.

“This has resulted in a major impact on local businesses that depend on this influx of people to remain viable.”

The rugby community hurried to respond, with 44 teams from across the state, from Sydney to Canberra and the south coast, who signed up for the Bushfire Sevens.

“It took a huge effort from the community,” said Mr. Pengelly.

Farmers and villagers fetched water from dams and rivers in the area to keep the playing fields up to standard, with the city on level 4 restrictions.

“Ironically, the rain has continued steadily this weekend. This has not deterred any of the visiting teams and Braidwood has experienced a doubling of the population of 1500, “he said.

“Braidwood is completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the NSW and ACT rugby communities, the Brumbies, Rugby Australia and other cities that have also been hit by terrible bushfire activities.”

And it didn’t matter who won on the pitch, because the city was the biggest winner.

