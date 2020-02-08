Top EU diplomat talks to USA about Iran trip, Middle East plan

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell informed the US leaders on Friday of a trip to Iran to ease tensions and discussed a plan he had condemned for the US Middle East.

On his first trip to Washington since taking office in December, Borrell met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said they then discussed “everything.”

In a statement by the State Department, the two spoke of “prospects for peace in the Middle East, US-EU trade relations, and the accountability of Iran and Russia for their destabilizing measures.”

@JosepBorrellF, the chief diplomat of the European Union, ended his two-day trip to Tehran on Tuesday. Did he do anything for Iran? The D regime uses #EU as an excuse to legitimize and continue its crimes against the region’s Iranian people. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/cA02ebzpbh

– Saina M (@Sainaraha) February 6, 2020

Borrell visited Tehran earlier this week, where he met President Hassan Rouhani and expressed hope for relaxation and the maintenance of a 2015 agreement that severely restricted Iran’s nuclear program.

Fears of widespread war increased last month when the United States killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone attack in Iraq.

Trump resigned from the nuclear deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama in 2018 and instead imposed extensive sanctions on Iran to combat the regional role of the clerical regime.

Borrell will also meet in Washington with Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, the architect of a Middle East plan that was unveiled last week, and Congress’ high-ranking Democratic spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Borrell criticized Trump’s long-awaited Middle East initiative, saying that the Israelis and Palestinians should negotiate directly a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines of the 1967 war.

The US plan “deviates from these internationally agreed parameters,” Borrell said in a statement earlier this week.

Borrell said the European Union was “particularly concerned” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to annex much of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The Trump plan was generally viewed as the green light for annexation by providing that areas of Jewish settlements would become part of Israel while proposing a demilitarized Palestinian state.

Borrell’s criticism came from the fact that the European Union could not make a joint statement denouncing the Trump plan because a handful of members, especially the right-wing Hungarian government, opposed it.

The Palestinian leadership quickly rejected the plan and declined to deal with Trump because he was biased after a number of important pro-Israeli moves, including recognizing controversial Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the Jewish state.