Top democrat asks for several new investigations into Trump after acquittal on charges – Raw Story

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer asks for a major investigation into possible retaliatory measures against whistleblowers after President Donald Trump’s dismissal of a witness of deposition.

The Senate minority leader sends letters to all 74 general inspectors of the office on Monday, asking for the investigation after Trump has removed Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position on the National Security Council, along with his twin brother Lt.col. Yevgeny Vindman, who is an ethics lawyer at the NSC, reported Politico.

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union and another major witness of accusation, was also removed from his diplomatic secondment Friday two days after the republican-led senate had voted to acquit the president in his removal sentence.

Schumer described the layoffs as a “dangerous” pattern of retaliation against Trump’s political enemies, and he asked the inspectors of each agency to investigate any form of retaliation against those who reported the president’s misconduct.

“Without the courage of whistleblowers and the role of inspector general, the American people may never have known how the president misused his power in the Ukrainian scandal,” Schumer wrote. “It is your duty that whistleblowers … are protected for doing what we hope and expect that those who serve our country will do when they are summoned: tell the truth.”

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].