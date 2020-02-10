Tomich wines overwhelmed by community support for rebuilding after Hills fire

Tomich says that working bees with hundreds of people helped to get the Adelaide Hills winery up again after the devastating hell in December.

Tomich has held a series of working bees since the fire of December 19, with over 150 people attending some events to remove vines, repair irrigation systems, and clean up debris.

“The amazing thing was that only about 10 percent of people knew us – they were all people who saw it on Facebook and wanted to come and help,” says the company’s CEO.

“It is fantastic how many of those groups and charities that we have supported over the years are now coming back and supporting us. It is really heart warming and it is very difficult for me to accept the help.”

Mr. Tomich says his 21-year-old son Jack was on the site the day the fire swept through Woodside and evacuated around noon.

Tomich winemakers Jack Tomich 21 and his grandfather Dr John Tomich in their family's Woodside winery, which was destroyed in December by the fires in Cudlee Creek.

“We are lucky that nobody has been injured,” he says.

“I blame myself for not being there.

“But it has raised my senses to ensure that the rest of the season goes well. We are lucky that we still have half (of the vines), which will be enough to continue. The fruit looks excellent from. “

The company has removed around 10 percent of its vines and will continue to assess the level of damage to others affected by fire.

Mr. Tomich says that the winery has no “hazard insurance” that covers fire, frost, and hail damage because it was virtually impossible to find a local company willing to provide it to vineyards in the Woodside area .

The company’s losses are expected to amount to around $ 1 million over two or three years, with only $ 40,000 of that damage covered by insurance.

Personnel are trained to respond to bushfire threats, including the execution of activities such as fire crews, engaging sprinklers and engaging new pumps.

In the coming weeks, the company will start fermentation tests to test for smoke pollution – the next major hurdle.

“We hope we don’t have a smoke smell because the berries were very small when the fire broke,” says Tomich.

“This is crunch time to see if the rest of the fruit is viable.

“We are not out of the forest yet, but we have crossed our fingers.”

The best way for South Australians to help the victims of the forest fires in Adelaide Hills was to continue visiting and buying products from the region.

“We have received a great response from retailers and it’s great to see the industry unite.” Everyone has pushed the Adelaide Hills, which was great. “

