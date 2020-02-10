Tom Brady officially back to Patriots in New England?

Will Tom Brady officially return to the New England Patriots?

That is the impression that some insiders have.

In recent weeks there has been speculation that Brady is on his way to the city. This view is not entirely unfounded.

Brady has so far given few indications that he is interested in returning to New England. That said, the reason why he has given so few clues is because he has not spoken at all about his upcoming free desk.

It is almost as if by not explicitly coming out and claiming that he wants to return to the Patriots, many have understood it as a sign that he wants to go somewhere else.

That, combined with the interest shown by the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, has been a recipe for endless rumors.

To date, however, Brady has not really shown that he is inclined to leave New England. The Patriots are the team that set him up and won six Super Bowls.

According to various insiders who have spoken with the Bleacher Report, the chance that the 42-year-old will play somewhere new next season is not as high as many seem to think.

“[Bill] Belichick knows he can’t win a title with the quarterbacks on the market, and he knows he can’t draw one [where they are] in the first,” an NFL scout recently said.

“And don’t forget that Josh McDaniels came back. Brady too.”

More likely than not, the Patriots will give Brady a $ 30 million deal that will allow him to return home comfortably. That way everyone wins.

If Brady leaves, he will probably end up with the chargers. But more likely he will return to New England.

