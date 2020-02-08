Tom Brady ends with chargers, titans or Bucs?

It’s no secret that Brady is a free agent this season. An unlimited free agent.

He will choose his choice from the nest for the organization for which he will play.

To date, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have all shown interest in bringing him in.

And that doesn’t mean that the New England Patriots want to keep him clear and are said to be willing to offer him $ 30 million a year for this.

That said, Brady seems to be interested in something new.

The 42-year-old clearly became disillusioned by the lack of talent that surrounded him in New England last season. To make matters worse, he has consistently included less than top dollar on his contracts to ensure that the team has sufficient financial leeway to sign free agents.

This season Brady made his priorities clear.

. @ GottliebShow: Will Tom Brady be in New England next year?

TJ Houshmanzadeh: No, 0% chance … If I had to say which team, it would be one of three between Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Tennessee pic.twitter.com/NIYpPehCvS

– Herd w / Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) 7 February 2020

Priority one is paid. He wants a lot for what will probably be the last contract of his career. No more saving his team money. It’s time for Brady to get his.

Priority two is to ensure that there is a good supporting cast around him. Last year’s AFC Wild Card Game outbreak against the Titans was a shame for all involved.

Brady will do everything to ensure that this no longer happens.

Recently, the former recipient of Cincinnati Bengals broad Fox Sports analyst T.J. Houshmandzadeh offered his prediction about what will happen to Brady.

In his estimation, there is a “zero percent” shot at Brady who returns to the Patriots.

“It won’t be Brady (in New England),” he said.

“Zero percent chance. If I had to tell which team (where Brady is going), it would be one of three between Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Tennessee. “

Although Houshmandzadeh is unlikely to have any special insight into Brady’s decision-making process, his confidence in the case is intriguing.

He seems very, very sure that Brady is leaving New England.

The Chargers, Titans and Buccaneers also bring their own unique strengths and weaknesses to the table. All three coaches have great coaching, solid defenses and big gaping holes on quarterback that Brady could fill.

Will he eventually go to one of those teams? Time will tell.

