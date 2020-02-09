To The Point: SOTU, budget completion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It was a busy week with the State of the Union and Government Gretchen WhitmerAnswer.

Whitmer also rolled out her new one budget recommendations for the new fiscal year.

Credits from both parties have weighed the proposal.

“I think it’s a major investment in three broad categories. One is our schools and education, a huge increase in preschool investment, a huge investment in K-12. I think that’s really important,” said Senator Curtis. Hertel Jr., D – East Lansing.

“There were things that I liked and there were things that I didn’t like there and I think it’s important to recognize that we want to work in two parts. We did the same thing last year,” said statesman Mark Huizenga, R-Walker. “As a first-year student last year, the budget process was new to me. I learned a lot, but I also learned that we must trust each other.”

Read more about these topics above on February 9, 2020, episode of “To The Point”.

