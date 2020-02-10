Timespool General conditions PerthNow

1. Instructions for entering and other details in promotional advertisements are part of the Entry Conditions of The Sunday Times TimesPool (“TimesPool”). By participating in the TimesPool, each participant agrees fully and unconditionally and acknowledges that these Terms of Participation and the decision of The Sunday Times on all matters relating to the TimesPool are final and binding. The promoter is The Sunday Times. A publication in West Australian Newspapers Limited. ABN 98008 667 632

2. For an entry coupon to be valid, contestants must mark a cross in ink over their chosen six Jackpot letters and the Super Seven Bonus Letter on the alphabet grid on the coupon. If extra letters are crossed, the entry is considered invalid.

3. The selected TimesPool Jackpot letters must be written in alphabetical order on the coupon and entries that do not meet this condition are invalid.

4. If the access coupon is enclosed in an envelope, you must write your first (alphabetical order) Jackpot letter on the back of the envelope. Entries that do not meet this condition are invalid.

5. If you send multiple entries in an envelope, do not write the first alphabetically ordered Jackpot letter on the back of the envelope, but write the words “MULTIPLE SUBMISSIONS” instead. Entries that do not meet this condition are invalid.

6. Only original access coupons published in the hard copy (not a digital pdf) of The Sunday Times are valid. Photocopies, scanned copies by e-mail, printed copies of the coupon that appear in the newspaper pdf and faxes are not acceptable. Access is only accessible to residents of Western Australia.

7. Submissions close every Friday at 10 a.m. after publication of the coupon in the previous edition of The Sunday Times. Entries placed in TimesPool boxes at news agencies must be received every Wednesday at 4 p.m. after publication of the coupon.

8. Participants must be over 18 years old to access TimesPool.

9. A participant who correctly selects the six winning Jackpot letters collects the weekly TimesPool Jackpot. If more than one entry has the six winning Jackpot letters, the weekly Jackpot will be split equally among all winners.

10. If there is no winner with the six correct Jackpot letters, TimesPool wins $ 2,000 every week.

11. The Super Seven $ 50,000 bonus remains the same value every week and has no jackpot.

12. Person (s) who have correctly selected the six winning letters and who have delivered The Sunday Times at home will win an additional $ 2,000.

13. If a jackpot or bonus is won by more than one person, that jackpot or bonus is divided equally between all those who were eligible to win that jackpot or bonus. For the sake of clarity, winners who do not have a home delivery share only in the weekly Jackpot and do not share in the home delivery bonus.

14. Person who has delivered The Sunday Times to their home and correctly selects the six winning TimesPool Jackpot letters will win an additional $ 2000 or $ 10,000 if they also select the Super Seven letter.

15. If the weekly Jackpot and Super Seven Bonus is won by more than one home delivery customer, the total prize pool consisting of the weekly Jackpot, Super Seven Bonus and the $ 10,000 home delivery bonus is shared equally among all home delivery customers. Winners who do not have a home delivery share in the weekly Jackpot and Super Seven bonus, but do not share in the $ 10,000 home delivery bonus.

16. Person (s) can win an additional $ 5,000 by collecting the PerthNow bonus word by logging in to www.perthnow.com.au and following the TimesPool links. The bonus word changes weekly and must match the correct game number on the coupon in The Sunday Times.

17. The PerthNow bonus word must be included in the TimesPool coupon with the same game number of The Sunday Times in the designated space. To win the $ 5,000 for the PerthNow Bonus word, individuals must correctly select the six winning TimesPool Jackpot letters and the Super Seven Bonus letter.

18. The TimesPool Jackpot letters and the Super Seven Bonus letter are drawn electronically every Friday after 10 a.m., except for clause 19. The electronic draw takes place via any computer program and takes place on The Sunday Times. The winning Jackpot letters and the Super Seven Bonus letter will be published in The Sunday Times the following Sunday.

19. The Sunday Times reserves the right to change the date of the draw for a particular registration week in which the draw would otherwise have taken place on a public holiday or during the Christmas and New Year period. Where this happens, The Sunday Times publishes the intended draw date in the newspaper with the relevant coupon.

20. Prize money will be made available one week after the publication date of the winning letters.

21. Prize money is offered to winners in the form of a check.

22. Prize winners must be present at Newspaper House, 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park to collect their check. The costs for traveling to the Sunday Times are borne by the winner.

23. Winners must provide photo ID and age (i.e., driver’s license) when claiming their prizes.

24. The Sunday Times allows a one-week period for prize claims after the publication of the winning draw letters. Claims, with the exception of the notified winners, must be submitted in writing within 5 business days of the draw publication. No re-check or search of eligible entries will be made, except upon receipt of a written request accompanied by a written commitment from the applicant to pay the costs if the re-check or search does not reveal a winning entry.

25. If winners cannot be contacted after a period of 14 weeks after the draw date, they will automatically lose their prize money and those prizes will not be awarded for that draw. The amount of the TimesPool Jackpot is not changed to reflect unclaimed prizes. Forfeited prizes are not distributed among other winners.

26. Employees and employees of The Sunday Times, West Australian Newspapers and Channel Seven, agencies and direct families are not eligible to participate.

27. Employees of The Sunday Times, West Australian Newspapers, Channel 7 Perth, their subsidiaries, their advertising agencies, participating newspaper shops and retailers of the Sunday Times, The West Australian and The Weekend West newspapers and their immediate families are not eligible to participate. Direct family includes spouse, de facto spouse, parent, natural or adopted child or brother or sister.

28. The Sunday Times will notify winners by telephone or e-mail.

29. Entries can be posted on TimesPool, GPO Box 2970, Perth WA 6800, delivered to Newspaper House, 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park or posted to news agencies with a TimesPool Coupon Box. Locations of participating news agencies can be found at perthnow.com.au/timespool. To be valid, entries must be received in accordance with clause 7. The court decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

30. The Sunday Times is not liable for any damage suffered (including but not limited to indirect or consequential damage), or for personal injury suffered or incurred as a result of participation in this competition, the performance of this competition or the taking of a price, except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law.

31. No responsibility is taken for late, incorrectly addressed or lost entries.

32. No responsibility for late submissions. If The Sunday Times did not receive a coupon / entry before the Friday deadline of 10.00 am for the coupon of the previous Sunday, that entry will be invalid.

33. The Sunday Times is not responsible for the delivery times of Australia Post and / or any changes in shipping costs.

34. All entries become the property of The Sunday Times. All entries can be entered into a database and The Sunday Times may use the names and addresses of all participants and the name, suburb and photo of a winner for future promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without incurring costs or seeking approval. .

35. Claiming your prize is permission to use your name, address, and photo for promotional, marketing, and publicity purposes.

36. If you give us a telephone number, we or one of our related companies may use this at any time in the future to contact you with special offers that may be of interest to you. You confirm that you are the telephone account holder or an authorized person of that person to enable you to give this permission.

37. The Sunday Times. A publication of West Australian Newspaper Limited (ABN 98 008 667 632) and its associated entities (“WAN”) collects your personal information for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Competition, including for identifying and informing winners and understanding of our target groups. WAN will otherwise handle your personal information in accordance with the privacy policy of Seven West Media, which contains information about how you can access your personal information, correct it and / or file a complaint about our handling of your personal information. The privacy policy of Seven West Media is available at http://info.thewest.com.au/documents/WAN_PrivacyPolicy.pdf By providing your personal information, you agree to the terms of this privacy policy. Without limiting the foregoing, WAN may disclose the participant’s personal information to its related entities, business partners and external service providers for research and profiling, as well as other purposes that are reasonably related to the participant’s relationship with them. By participating in this competition, you further consent to WAN using your personal information for WAN entities that send you information about programs, products, and services available through them and / or through their business partners and from time to time time WAN share your personal information with carefully selected business partners to send you such information directly. We always offer you the option to unsubscribe from this communication.

38. If a participant does not want his data to be used for the purposes stated in clause 25. They must write to The Sunday Times by email to [email protected] or post to Privacy Officer, GPO Box D162 , Perth WA 6840 and The Sunday Times. A publication by West Australian Newspapers Limited ensures that the data is not used for that purpose.

39. It is a condition for participation that all prize winners agree that their name, photo, video and suburb will be published for publicity purposes if necessary. By participating in this competition, the participants indicate that they accept all conditions and if necessary participate in promotional activities.

