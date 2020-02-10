Time to plan the future of SA

The future of South Australia depends on creating a vision that will update our plan for the coming decades.

We are currently in a cycle where we are losing our talent on the overcrowded and expensive east coast while we are also unable to attract entrepreneurs and expats. How can we convince them that the opportunities here are in SA instead of in Martin Place and Collins St?

In some cases we have to look back to understand the way forward. Premier Tom Playford used to have a vision of local industry, affordable housing and cheap electricity. Prime Minister Don Dunstan implemented reforms that transformed Adelaide from a sleepy town into a modern, vibrant city. This vision served SA well, but the forces of globalization and the crisis of the State Bank sowed the seeds of disturbance, of which we are still recovering.

Our future is based on creating a vision that updates our plan for the coming decades. This plan should benefit from the fact that Adelaide is one of the most livable cities in the world, according to Lonely Planet. What do we mean by growth? As we all know, it is about creating more jobs and to achieve this, we need policies that are brave and encourage the growth of the private sector.

Both federal and state governments must establish policies that allow sustainable industries to develop and thrive in this state in the long term. We have already started well with sectors such as defense, space travel, medical, tourism, agribusiness, art and education. But more needs to be done. Both levels of government must initiate economic reforms that encourage companies to grow. A federal regional incentive for the communities affected by the recent forest fires will help rebuild and initiate trade.

In addition, we must encourage and develop Adelaide as an emerging market for capital pools. I believe that our efforts to date, through the SA Venture Capital Fund and an unclear local financing model for SA investment managers, have been too small and timid. Our local superannuation and credit union entities can also do more by building to create a domestic pool of capital that could potentially be invested locally. A successful state needs access to capital funds that are inherently domestic and somewhat parochial.

The coronavirus and recent market volatility should not divert our attention from encouraging local development. The debates on property tax and bank tax created more uncertainty with regard to private investments. We must continue to create a supportive environment for local businesses.

The future is to rework the Playford / Dunstan era for modern times.

Con Michalakis is chief Investment officer of Statewide Super

