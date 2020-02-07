Time for the diamond princess

Tai chi, Bible study, karaoke and dancing with the “Dive Duo”: that was the entertainment that was promised to the passengers when they boarded the Diamond Princess.

After the outbreak of the corona virus, 2,600 guests were looking for ways to pass the time in their cabins.

After at least 14 days of quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, after 20 passengers tested positive for the virus, vacationers find innovative ways to keep boredom at bay while their dream cruise turns into a nightmare.

Pranks the crew and TV overload

A Japanese passenger wrote on Twitter that she tried to prank the crew by greeting her with a seaweed face mask.

“I decided to make a short comedy for the crew members who provide meals. I’m waiting for them with seaweed on my face … but I wonder when they’re coming. Lunch arrived yesterday at 3:00 p.m., ”she said before delivering a crushing blow.

“Lunch has arrived. My comic face didn’t get a laugh. “

Matt Smith, a 57-year-old passenger, told AFP that the cruise lines have gradually increased TV options to avoid boredom for those trapped in their cabins.

“They have always had some live TV channels and then some on-demand content films and TV series. And since they announced quarantine, they have added a number of live TV channels and received them from around the world “, he said.

One passenger tweeted enthusiastically: “I can’t get enough of these crazy cake shows.”

But the selection was not for everyone. “Also seen” Dumbo “. Somehow boring for me,” complained a passenger on Twitter.

The kids are busy …

If you think being trapped in a cruise ship cabin is bad, imagine you want to entertain a six-year-old boy at the same time. This is the fate of Yardley Wong, who also documents the experience on social media.

She posted a picture of her son pulling up the covers saying, “Playing hide and seek in a little hut. #killtheboredom. “

Another parent showed a picture of an “entertainment package” for children with crayons, colors and a (game) face mask.

Sudoku, crossword puzzles and word searches are offered as well as playing cards – presumably patience for the solo traveler.

Others find entertainment in everyday activities, such as changing bed sheets and washing clothes, and make careful choices for meals.

More recently, some passengers – mainly in inside cabins without access to a balcony – have been allowed to go on deck under strict conditions.

Wong released a video of people dancing with joy as they frolic in the sunshine saying, “I’m so excited, I just can’t hide it” and “so nice to breathe fresh air”.

“SOS … Corona beer”

Others were just panting for their favorite drink when the minibar quickly ran empty.

British passenger David Abel, who has become a small celebrity with his Facebook postings from the ship, begged the captain to personally deliver him a glass of whiskey.

“I take Talisker, 10 year old single malt, no ice, no water. It would be fantastic if that could be arranged, ”he laughed.

Another car hung a sheet from a cabin window asking, “SOS, I need a Corona beer.”

A riskier option emerged on Friday when an adult webcam site announced that it would offer its services free of charge to those on board, “so as not to remember the corona virus and to combat boredom.”

– By Richard Carter © Agence France-Presse