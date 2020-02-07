TikTok waited three hours to tell the police about livestreamed suicide

Wrong priorities

In February 2019, a 19-year-old Brazilian man streamed his suicide on the popular TikTok app for video sharing. An hour and a half later, TikTok noticed the video and deleted it.

Three hours later TikTok finally contacted the police, a former employee of the Brazilian offices of TikTok parent company ByteDance told The Intercept Brazil – and spent those hours putting together a public relations strategy.

The clock is ticking

The employee, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, provided an interception of an internal document that detailed TikTok’s minute-to-minute response to the live streamed suicide.

It suggests that TikTok discovered the flow through messages from influencers on WhatsApp – and not from the team in China charged with monitoring content.

“The main problem was how unprepared the Chinese team was for a situation like this,” the source told the Intercept, “where the app’s algorithm didn’t sum it up as a suicide, let alone bring down the live stream, even after many complaints. “

Standard statement

The Intercept wrote that TikTok did not answer any of his specific questions about the incident, but did provide an explanation.

“We remain deeply saddened by this tragic incident and sympathize with the family,” the statement said. “We encourage anyone who needs support or concerns about a friend or family member to contact a suicide hotline.”

