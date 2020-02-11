Three reasons why playing or replaying Dragon Ball FighterZ is a great time now

The wave of hype for Dragon Ball FighterZ was immense at the beginning of 2018, and while we’re still enjoying the three-on-three action, few community members would disagree that we could definitely use an improvement on some lagging Note components.

What has been suggested and / or suggested by FighterZ for the upcoming third season points to a development team that is aware of the facets that need attention. The producer, Tomoko Hiroki, stated right last weekend

The new season shows that the general goal of season three is to offer a new experience. Based on what we learned at this early stage, Dragon Ball FighterZ will offer a lot to many potential players. Now it’s time to get started or go back when you were on the fence.

More characters to choose from than ever before

The extremely successful Dragon Ball IP already has a huge fan base, which is popular with several generations of players. The list of FighterZ offers characters from all eras, as the most famous basic versions of Goku, Vegeta or Piccolo may attract more old school fans.

The series is still very successful as Dragon Ball Super continues to be played and we get a lot of more modern performances, such as Beerus, Jiren, Ultra Instinct Goku and the recently revealed Kefla, which are sure to appeal to younger viewers.

For hardcore fans, there are even characters that were only found in Dragon Ball films like Cooler or Broly, and so despite the regular jokes about how many versions of Goku fill the character selection screen, there is likely to be a character or two going straight resonate with you like others don’t.

On top of the fact that in season 3 the two newcomers mentioned above and then three more nameless fighters will be added, and that you can develop additional speculative hype for this already well-developed game route.

There are few franchises like Dragon Ball that have inspired so many people with so many unique and beautifully designed characters. One way to look at the general human condition is to see it as a balance between order and chaos. Going too far in either direction can lead to fairly negative results. Therefore, seeing your villains as manifestations of extreme order or extreme chaos is already a likely success.

Dragon Ball offers Cell for players who want to explore the sterilized space of extreme and rigid order. It also offers Majin Buu (more specifically Kid Buu) for those who enjoy using the power of complete and formless chaos to fight enemies.

These are just two examples of brilliantly written avatars, and Dragon Ball FighterZ currently has a list of 38 characters that will rise to a remarkable 43 by the end of this season.

A more exciting viewing experience

Dragon Ball FighterZ is known for its visual presentation and high octane action. Although it delivers absolutely impressive graphics that remain very true to the source material, the gameplay itself is admittedly quite repetitive and a bit stale for those who are not interested in constantly picking out the smallest details of a highly competitive game.

Yes, the action is explosive, colorful, and full of beautiful cut scenes, but things still tend to get a bit dry after seeing the same sequence about a hundred times. Bandai’s primary mechanical development for FighterZ, additional Z assistants, will directly support the game in this arena.

Not only can players express themselves by shuffling and assembling teams of three characters, each individual character can choose from three templates to help in the fight.

The personal expression and ability to play characters and combinations of characters in different ways will be enhanced here in season 3 as the possibilities will increase quickly and exponentially soon. Perhaps the way you play Android 16 will be complemented by Yamcha’s new third assistant option, or you’ll find that the combination of Goku Black’s offense and a new Vegeta assistant creates an incredibly powerful new mix-up.

Just because the same character is shown on the screen doesn’t mean you will see the same thing. There are completely new ways to go and so there are completely new opportunities for exciting and creative actions that are likely to revitalize FighterZ’s observability.

New beginning for everyone (somehow)

For the same reasons that make FighterZ a more exciting viewing experience, it will also give players new motives to explore gameplay. We are expecting a new balance patch and some new mechanics that will shake things up and possibly give new characters a certain amount of time on the top of the tier mountain.

We saw way too much GT Goku this year, and there are a few other characters that dominate the room. It’s not a barrier to the top levels falling a little and others rising to take their place, but chances are particularly good.

Not only will we likely get a balance patch, but the introduction of secondary and tertiary support options could also result in massive changes in the usefulness of the character and overall strategy. Maybe Krillin doesn’t suddenly shoot up as a suddenly oppressive fighter, but maybe he gets support that gives him more regular appearances.

“We will also do various combat adjustments, but our overall goal is to create a situation where many different characters are used by different players,” Hiroki noted during the S3 unveiling.

While we wouldn’t spend money on every last roster member suddenly going to work as soon as the new update goes live, we wouldn’t spend money on making a lot of changes and advances and breathing new life into DBFZ.

When this drastic change occurs, it means that we are returning to first place in many ways. Those who have not yet jumped on the DBFZ train (or perhaps have already left and are waiting for a reason to return) can start relatively close to the rest of the pack by jumping in now.

Sure, those who have played consistently in the past two years will undoubtedly have an advantage and be able to explore the new space relatively efficiently, but much of what pikes will be new to everyone, not only for players who are playing for the first time.

The first season 3 DLC character, Kefla, will be available for purchase on February 28. It is unclear whether the proposed changes for season 3 will be introduced on this date or not.