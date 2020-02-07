Three graphs with the so-called “blue collar tree” from Trump are more a bust for American employees – Raw Story

If you thought that the hourly wage of employees would finally rise, think again.

At first glance, the latest data – released on February 7 – looks pretty good. They show that the nominal hourly wage in January increased by 3.1% compared to a year earlier.

But the verb here is nominal, which means not corrected for changes in the cost of living. Once you factor in inflation factor, the picture changes drastically. And far from being a “blue collar boom” – as the President put it in his State of the Union speech – the real inflation-corrected data shows that most US employees have not benefited from the growing economy.

As an economist studying wage data, I think it is of the utmost importance that we take a step back and look at what the data really shows.

The effect of inflation and frills

The Bureau of Labor Statistics comes with two sets of data on wages.

Business journalists and financial markets tend to focus on monthly data. These figures are only reported in nominal or current terms because the inflation data only become known later.

A more complete set of wage and wage data is reported every quarter. The latest release appeared in December for the third quarter. These figures are not only corrected for inflation, but also include fringe benefits, which account for just under one third of the total compensation.

With the first blush it is logical to concentrate primarily on the first set. Newer data is, well, newer and market participants and companies prefer the latest information when making investment, recruitment, and so on decisions.

But the effect of inflation means that the same US $ 1 bill buys fewer things over time as prices rise.

From December 2016 to September 2019, the nominal wage increased by 6.79% from $ 22.83 to $ 24.38. But after inflation has been taken into account, average wages have hardly risen and only increased by 0.42% over the period.

<noscript><iframe id="6nnLX" class="tc-infographic-datawrapper" style="border: none;" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/6nnLX/4/" width="100%" height="400px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

By adding extra benefits to the photo, you add another wrinkle.

The inflation-adjusted or fair value of secondary employment conditions, including health insurance benefits, retirement benefits and bonuses, decreased by 1.7% over the three-year period.

<noscript><iframe id="AlMvO" class="tc-infographic-datawrapper" style="border: none;" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/AlMvO/4/" width="100%" height="400px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

All in all, this means that the total real compensation fell by 0.22% from the end of 2016 to September 2019.

Of course, employees in different sectors have done it differently. The Trump government has chosen workers in industry – which they believe are the main beneficiaries of its trade war and other policies designed to support the sector – because they have benefited from a “workers boom” in wages.

The nominal data for production workers hardly supports a tree, but they do show a 2.22% increase since Donald Trump took office.

Thanks to the adjusted data, it looks more like a failure, with wages falling in the period 3.88%. And again, the situation is worse when we add fringe benefits, bringing the decline to 4.33%.

<noscript><iframe id="Cw3rp" class="tc-infographic-datawrapper" style="border: none;" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/Cw3rp/3/" width="100%" height="400px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Therefore, the next time you read a story about a wage increase, try whether the wage data is reported in nominal or real terms, and whether it also includes fringe benefits. If they are only nominal wages, the numbers can mean much less than they seem.

By David Salkever, emeritus professor of Public Policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.