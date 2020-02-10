THQ Nordic publishes the physical edition of “Rest: Out of the Ashes” on March 17th

THQ Nordic, which was originally launched digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in August 2019, has announced that it has worldwide distribution rights (excluding Asia) for the physical release of Gunfire Games’ third-person survival action shooter have secured. Rest: out of the ashes, The physical edition will be released on March 17 for $ 39.99 on all available platforms.

In the event that you need a reminder (and haven’t read our attitude to the game yet), as one of the last remains of humanity, seek the end of an ancient evil from another dimension. You have to travel through portals to solve the mystery where evil came from, collect resources to stay alive, and fight back to find a base for the reconstruction of humanity.

The final DLC for Remnant: From the Ashes is expected later this year.