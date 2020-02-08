This was how Trump’s State of the Union speech was a white Christian nationalist dog whistle – Raw Story

In the midst of the ripping paper and the misguided medals, Trump’s State of the Union promised nationalism with an outspoken Christian tendency.

Trump wants to steal $ 5 billion from public schools (which he considered “failing government schools”) to give to private, i.e., Christian, schools. Trump wants to reverse reproductive rights and prohibit abortion. But above all, Trump wants to arm religious freedom. If he is successful there, it will also be a victory for his war against abortion and public schools. He said:

My administration also defends religious freedom, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America we don’t punish prayer. We don’t bring down any crosses. We do not prohibit symbols of faith. We don’t preach preachers and pastors. In America we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we raise our voices in prayer and we raise our sight of the glory of God.

The constitution protects all students’ right to pray in public schools. What Trump actually wants is to use state machinery to impose religion on students.

The allusion to knocking down crosses is a nod to the recent decision of the Supreme Court to have the 40-meter-long Bladensburg cross remain on government land and to maintain it at the expense of the government. The opinion of justice Alito was full of irreconcilable contradictions and agreed with the idea that the cure of violations of the first amendment would demonstrate “hostility to religion.” Until last summer it was a claim that the Supreme Court had repeatedly rejected to go all the way back to its very first state church decision.

The placement of this passage, with its Christian nationalistic dog whistles, hurts its true meaning. It came immediately after he had promoted the Federalist Society’s “pipeline” to get conservative lawyers – many clearly unqualified – lifelong appointments as federal judges:

“Together with Mitch McConnell – thank you, Mitch – and his colleagues in the Senate, we have recommended 180 new judges to enforce our constitution as written. This includes Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “

They are not Trump judges, they are McConnell / Federalist judges. And they are the ones who will make Trump’s religious freedom subtext a legal reality.

It is also worth noting that immediately after this nod to Christian nationalism, Trump claimed to “defend national security and combat radical Islamic terrorism.”

And in fact, reason may have been edited to drop an even clearer call to Christian nationalism. The Politico transcript contains the following line (underlines mine):

In reconfirming our heritage as a free nation, we must not forget that America has always been a Christian nation.

Meanwhile, the Time magazine transcript shows what the president actually said:

In reconfirming our heritage as a free nation, we must not forget that America has always been a border country.

It is quite possible that the speech was not intentionally edited; that Trump, famous for ad-libbing, was simply misread or decided to deviate from the speech as written, but it makes sense that the speech appears to have been watered down.

Yet the message is open: these judges will make Christian nationalism the law. They will redefine the constitution so that it creates two classes of people: conservative Christians and everyone else. That is and has been the goal of Christian nationalism: codify Christian privilege and elevate Christians to a special, privileged class. All others will be second-class citizens. As Chrissy Stroop noted in her piece Religion Dispatches at SOTU, these ideas have been mainstreamed because of the influence of the radical Christian reconstruction movement.

At the moment, Christian nationalists are raging against the death of their privilege. The state of Trump’s Union has encapsulated this anger. And, as America approaches the turning point at which the power and privilege of conservative Christianity are reduced to equality for all, the Christian nationalist myths will be spewed out more often and louder. But the end is near for this movement. That is the true state of our union.

