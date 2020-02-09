This is why people ‘leave religion’ – Raw Story

In a column for the Washington Post, long-time political observer E.J. Dionne was fiercely critical of the organizers of the National Prayer Breakfast because they were on standby and did nothing when Donald Trump launched a cruel attack on his critics on what has apparently been a deeply Christian event.

Dionne was right and wrote: “If you wonder why young people leave organized religion in large numbers, look no further than last week’s National Prayer Breakfast. Many who care about religion and fate have condemned President Trump’s vengeful, self-involved, God-as-after-thought speech at the annual meeting. His supporters, on the other hand, were happy to say “Amen” when they were preparing to run religion in another election. “

According to Dionne, the annual event has always been problematic, but even more so this year.

“I must confess that there was always something disturbing about prayer prayer. I do not doubt the sincerity of the faith of many of the organizers. There have been times when politicians, including presidents, took the opportunity to promote humility in the face of God’s judgment and to call each other to community about their political differences, “he wrote.” Nevertheless, the entire exercise seems idolic. meetings encourage the suspicion that many politicians are there not because of God, but because of their own political imperatives, wanting to tell the world how religious they are and ticking the field of faith on the advice of their political advisers. is about praying as praying. “

In particular, he quoted Trump’s speech where he raged about his accusation and used the opportunity to name his critics.

“In his always gross but always revealing way, Trump has uncovered the bottom of long-standing political habits and practices. He is not the first politician to exploit religion. He just does it in a way, so at odds with the core principles of the Christian faith that he claims to maintain that he is pushing the hypocritical aspects of public religion to a breaking point, “he explained.

Dionne praised Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for using his religion properly, not to attack his enemies, but to explain the religious basis for his political decisions.

“This is why the Republican Senator of Utah, Mitt Romney, to vote to condemn Trump, was so blessedly subversive. He did not call on God to sanctify a regime, but to challenge his conscience. For example, he offered an indirect but unmistakable reproof to Christians who say that Trump deserves their loyalty for protecting their interests and defending their culture, “he wrote.

You can read more here.

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).