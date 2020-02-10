This is what tour professionals say the next steps should be the USGA / R&A distance report

PEBBLE BEACH – Now that USGA and R&A have released the preliminary results of their Distance Insights Project – and conclude that something has to be done to keep the cycle of distance increases going – it seemed worth asking the responsible players for a lot of the hand-wringing what it is exactly, they think that must be done.

It is a fact that tour professionals are primarily the ones who take full advantage of today’s club and ball technology, where they regularly shoot at a distance 20 years ago with a regularity. “Almost all of them are about us … whatever they plan to do,” says veteran tour pro Matt Kuchar. “Someone like my father, he waves a driver at 85, 90 miles per hour. If you didn’t tell him the ball was different, I don’t think he could tell.”

So we investigated a number of players at last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to find out what they see as the next steps to address the issue.

Many reflected the feelings of Jason Day, one of the leading batters in the game. “I think everyone should ask themselves if the golf game is in a good place right now in terms of distance, or should we call it back?” Day then answered his own question: “I don’t know why she wants us to be shorter.”

What about the fact that in response to players who hit the ball further, golf courses are being renovated and extended, which means higher maintenance costs, more water consumption and longer laps?

But Day’s point is valid because it relates to his job, the PGA Tour, which is in the entertainment business (sports subset). Nothing in golf enchants a gallery more than pugilism from the tee-box. Driving is by far the most athletic shot in the game. Large tee-balls evoke whining and wailing and, yes, the itchy cries like “mashed potatoes !!” Distance sells. On tours and in pro shops.

However, if the industry tried to prevent distance increases from continuing, limiting the flight of the golf ball is one of the remedies most frequently discussed by tour professionals.

“As the ball gets longer, it has become disproportionately longer for the biggest batters,” said Peter Malnati, who argues for a 10 percent rollback that would affect all players. “Selfishly, I wouldn’t mind seeing them make a ball that only hits the top boys. That is selfish. I would like to see where a ride of 300 meters is absolutely bombed. That is the limit. It is clear that the path on which golf has been laid is not sustainable with regard to runways that we are building and that are all approaching 8,000 meters. That seems crazy to me. “

A perfectly understandable feeling for a player who is in 195th place within driving distance.

Malnati is one of the players who like to see golf balls topped at 300 meters.

Other players state that the tallest batters are still the tallest batters, which again leads to the question, why should something be done at all?

“To be honest, it’s not that the scores are lower than before or they are different,” said Dustin Johnson, another big bopper. “I don’t think it’s going too far, and I don’t think we’re making this game too easy, or it’s certainly not easy for me.”

Although he is sympathetic to Malnati and his peers, Robert Garrigus, one of the 87 players who are more than 300 meters off the tee on average, he said that you should not delay the bombers. “Speed ​​will always be important,” Garrigus said, referring to swing speed. “Whatever they do, we’re going to find a way around it. You cannot take speed away from a player who has it and has an advantage. “

That is essentially what he told the USGA Tuesday during a one-hour phone call he had after officials released the report.

And to be honest, it would not be fair to deliberately hoard one set of players. Athletics should not be punished. It would be like tying weights to LeBron James’ ankles so he couldn’t jump that high.

“I just know from the tiny little bubble of the PGA Tour, I hate to see the athletes being punished or discouraged from continuing to work and getting better,” said Phil Mickelson, who, although he is nearly 50, its swing speed has increased over the past two years due to a combination of improved technology and fitness.

“I don’t think long hitters should stop doing something that they do better than the rest of us,” said Luke Donald, who nevertheless believes that distance has become a problem – citing an experience from his play on Pebble Beach on Saturday.

“On the 10th hole, what’s that, 446 yards, OK, it was a bit down breeze, but I hit driver (s) wedge. And that is me, not really someone who is known to have gone very far, “said former World No. 1.” So that should tell us something. “

Garrigus suspected that if the governing bodies now limited the distance, few tourists would be inclined to complain. He argues, however, that the layout and design of the course can do more than changing the ball to slow down the game. “You want to call us back a bit, put things on our path. Don’t make the golf course easier at 320 than at 280. “

Aside from changes in equipment, Garrigus believes that course setup and design changes can delay the game.

Some players offered more new ideas. Kuchar suggested adjusting the size of the driver’s heads.

“The smaller driver would make a huge difference because you can’t swing it hard every time,” Kuchar said. “That would take some fun out of the game for the average man, so it might have to be two sets of rules. Although I don’t like splitting. … That’s a difficult one. “

“There is a part of me that thinks the ball is going too far, but another part of me says manufacturers are doing what they want,” said Branden Grace. “I would almost like to see companies let go, but also stop trying to bring it in where we really eliminated taking pictures. I would like the ball to look more like the old balls, and then we would see who the If the ball curves like before, you would see more separation between the top players and the only good players.

“Today you have to be a little bit on top of your game in all respects to win a golf tournament, while in Jack’s era (Jack Nicklaus) only 20 boys had a chance because it really mattered who actually played the golf course – the man who shaped it the best, timed it the best, chipping and setting the best. “

It was almost as if Grace R&A channeled chief executive Martin Slumbers, who said that not only distance increases are “undesirable and harmful to the future of golf,” but that “golf is a skill game, a wide range of skills, and no one should dominate skill.” “

Naturally, no opinion is prominent during the tour. Which means that the governing bodies of the game must go light, weigh a variety of options and take into account the larger population of amateur and recreational golfers.

“It is up to the USGA and R&A and the PGA Tour to work together on what is best for golf as a whole,” said Day. “But this is going to be a long process. It is far away. “

Funny that he would say so.

