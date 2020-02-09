“This is just so wrong”: Port Adelaide star calls on former mentor for controversial comments from Charlie Curnow

Travis Boak has called on his former teammate and mentor Kane Cornes for his controversial view of Carlton’s young weapon Charlie Curnow.

It seems that Curnow will not play for the Blues until the second half of the season, with the club refusing to commit to a timeline for their emerging star, who is recovering from a broken kneecap in his knee.

The 23-year-old 2019 campaign ended prematurely due to knee problems, with a casual game of basketball in October and a slip up the stairs in November that only exacerbated Curnow’s problems.

Cornes wrote for SEN and stated that Curnow Carlton – and its supporters – had disappointed.

“The Carlton fans who put thousands of dollars into the Carlton suitcases every year have the right to be furious,” said Cornes.

“The AFL Players Association has wrongly encouraged its players to undertake dangerous outdoor activities under the guise of having to lead a balanced life.

“There are sacrifices that you have to make as a highly paid professional athlete. If you want to be skydiving, snow skiing, water skiing, motorcycling or a V8 racing driver, just wait until you are 30 and your time in the game has ended.

“Curnow has disappointed his club, teammates and supporters.”

Camera IconTravis Boak folds back at Kane Cornes … Credit: Twitter Camera Icon … and stands up for Charlie Curnow. Credit: FOX SPORTS

Cornes has focused his brand on making strong and assertive calls about how he sees the game and the players in it, but those views have opened the premiership player to criticism forever.

And on this occasion it came from his former teammate Travis Boak, whom he accompanied when the midfielder joined the Power in 2006.

“That’s just so wrong,” Boak wrote on Twitter in response to Cornes.

The tweet, which remains on Boak’s profile, had received 452 likes and 19 re-tweets at the time of writing.

