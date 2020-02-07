This AI-driven web design can be a game changer for small businesses

Artificial intelligence transforms daily life in a way few people have ever thought. It drives cars, manages investments, diagnoses medical conditions, performs facial recognition and recommends books and films. Thanks to a company named B12, AI can even do web design and build a customized website for your company in just a few minutes.

If you own a business, open a business, or are considering starting a business, you probably understand the importance of a good website. It is the public face of your operation. Every type of communication that you send, every message on social media and every online advertisement that you post is intended to lead people to your website. That is why it is essential that your website makes a good impression and clearly conveys the information that potential customers / customers need. And with a B12 website designed by AI, having a website that turns potential customers into paying customers is easier than and cheaper than ever.

So why would you want AI to build your website? The real question, especially if you are a small entrepreneur, is why wouldn’t it you?

When we talk about AI, we are really only talking about algorithms that help computers learn from large amounts of data and perform complex tasks based on this knowledge. When it comes to website design, AI has the ability to scan the web and extract content from your existing websites, social media profiles or listings. It can also learn what makes other websites successful. If you then tell the algorithm what your goals are for your website, it can create a basic design in just a few minutes.

Of course AI can’t everything. If you really want one Customization website, you would still need people to make certain design choices and adjustments. But using AI to perform all basic, repeatable tasks saves them time, which also saves money.

That brings us to B12.

b12

B12 used by people-supported AI to build elegant, effective office-quality websites without the price tag of the agency.

How does it work?

The first step is to get your free version. Tell B12 a few facts about your company and their AI will make a modified model in minutes. If you decide to continue, work with B12’s human design experts to further customize your website to your brand and business goals. All B12 websites are optimized for both desktop and mobile viewing experiences, and customers launch their new websites on average in just two weeks. That is about a quarter of the lead time that you can expect from a traditional web design agency.

Click here to see just some of the stunning websites that B12’s amazing AI has created.

With web design agencies, once your site is launched, that’s the end of your relationship. But not with B12. After they have built your website, they also host it, with unlimited bandwidth, unlimited storage and a custom domain name. The AI ​​of B12 also offers monthly analysis reports and makes suggestions for changes to optimize the performance of your website.

Do you think your company cannot afford such a service? Think again. B12 offers four different plans to meet the unique needs of each company. The basic plan starts at just $ 26 a month, which is an absolutely incredible deal, since it includes not only website design, but also hosting and domain name registration.

So when you are ready to make advanced AI technology work for your company, take a look at B12. Click here and receive your free AI website concept in just five minutes.

Futurism fans: to create this content, a non-editorial team worked with a member partner. We can collect a small commission for items purchased through this page. This message does not necessarily represent the opinion or approval of the editors of Futurism.com.

.