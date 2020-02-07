Thinking of the new ‘Windows + Devices’ team under Panos Panay at Microsoft

Many have claimed that Windows has been seriously underrepresented at Microsoft in the last few years. However, with Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, who is now in charge of the Windows client, that can quickly begin to change.

Microsoft now combines the Windows UX (user experience) and Surface teams under one large team led by Panay, a formalization of teamwork that has been going on between Windows and Surface since Windows 8.

This new Windows + Devices team will hopefully enable collaboration between software and hardware at a level comparable to that at Apple. Historically, Microsoft hardware teams have built the hardware around Windows, not the other way around. This means that Surface devices have been handed down by Windows when it comes to new device experiences, because Microsoft hardware teams can only build devices that match the capabilities of the Windows user experience.

UFC 247: Stream Jones vs. Reyes live on ESPN + 8 February

With Windows and Surface now under the same roof, Microsoft can start innovating in both directions. Instead of hardware ideas being suppressed by what Windows does, Microsoft can build new Windows experiences and functions around new hardware ideas it has. You can already see the results of this kind of collaboration by looking no further than Windows 10X and the Surface Neo. Now that Panay is in charge, innovation in this area can be put at 11.

Better for the PC market?

I have always found it rather ironic that Microsoft’s best-selling Surface is a tablet that happens to run an operating system that does not have a very good tablet experience. Now that Panay is in charge of the Windows UX, we may see that Microsoft is making another effort to build a better experience for Windows tablets, something that can compete with the iPad and its smooth tablet operating system.

A consistent Windows user interface that is modern, fluid and consistent would be an important first step

I think Panay in charge of the Windows client is nothing but a good thing. It provides top-down control when it comes to building hardware and software, and that’s how it should have been from the start. However, I do wonder if OEMs will raise an eyebrow at this news. I am assuming that new changes and functions made in Windows as a result of hardware innovation also apply to OEMs.

It would be fascinating to see how Microsoft Windows takes a path where Surface hardware has access to exclusive Windows functions and features. This would be terrible for Microsoft’s partner relationships, so I don’t think it will ever happen, but it would still be interesting. Just like how phone manufacturers can use Android, but Google reserves some of the best pieces of Android for its own Pixel devices. It works for them.

I do not expect Panay’s rule over Windows client to result in a renewed interest in building consumer functions such as Paint 3D. However, I hope it results in a clearer and more consistent Windows UI and experience that knows what to do here; enable productivity regardless of the person. A consistent Windows user interface that is modern, fluid, and consistent would be an important first step toward that goal.

It is worth noting that even with Panay taking the lead on the Windows client, Windows itself is still not represented in the senior leadership team. I don’t see this as a problem because Windows is a mature product that doesn’t need to be monitored at all. Windows as a product is still displayed here under Azure, which I don’t expect to change soon.

What do you think of this new Windows + Devices team led by Panos Panay? Let us know in the comments.