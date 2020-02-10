They set a dangerous precedent, warns Imran Khan: Shehbaz Sharif

“Illegal occupation of political rival residences is unfortunate and a dangerous precedent,” said Shehbaz Sharif, a senior leader of PML-N and former CM Punjab, while commenting on the government’s decision to transform Ishaq Dar Hajveri house into a “shelter home”. “Such tactics will not demoralize PML-N and Ishaq Dar,” added Shehbaz.

At the request of the National Bureau of Accountability (NAB), Dar’s “Hajveri House” residence was previously sealed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and the government has now decided to use the residence for the poor.

Around 50 homeless people are to be accommodated in a house with 12 rooms over 4 channels and 17 Marlas. Separate areas for men and women have already been set up inside the house. Model Towns’ deputy commissioner hung a blackboard in front of Dar’s house, which read “Shelter Home”.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Ishaq Dar’s services to the nation and was bitterly against the degrading measures taken despite PML-N and Ishaq Dar. Junior Sharif noted that the actions of PML-N and Ishaq Dar for Pakistan cannot and will not be marginalized by such actions.

“Imran Khan Niazi’s conviction, tenacity, jealousy, and relentlessness will depress the economy and will harm Pakistan in a very bad way,” said Sharif. “People are unemployed, it is difficult to make a living, food is scarce, inflation has skyrocketed, people are dying, and all of this is due to the poorly thought-out economic policies of the Imran Khan government,” criticized Shehbaz Sharif sharp the government.

Shehbaz Sharif has always been a staunch critic of Imran Khan and his government. The former CM Punjab never missed the opportunity to criticize Khan, be it his economic policy or trips abroad. Shehbaz was in London with his older brother Nawaz Sharif, who is receiving medical treatment after he was released on bail from the Lahore Supreme Court and was allowed to fly abroad due to critical health conditions.

“On the other hand, it is corrupt, incompetent, selected, and a government that seeks revenge on political rivals is incapable of governing,” he added.

LHC remains converting Ishaq Dar’s home into a homeless home

The criticism from Shehbaz Sharif came as a result of the decision of the Lahore Supreme Court to stop the conversion of Dar’s house into a home. The Lahore Supreme Court (LHC) has issued a deferral order against the conversion of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence into an emergency shelter.

The petition was filed by Tabassum Dar, Ishaq Dar’s wife at the LHC, against the government’s illegal conversion of her home into a home.

After deciding to convert the Hajveri house into a home for the poor and homeless, Ishaq’s wife brought the matter to the Supreme Court in Islamabad, which issued the suspension title for the remodeling. “The Punjab government is trying to illegally convert this residence into a home. There is no such law that confiscated property can be used for such purposes. This is against the constitution, “added Dar’s wife.

Miss Tabassum said the Punjab government is actively violating Islamabad Supreme Court rulings and is bringing the LHC to charges against those responsible for the political victimization of the PML-N leaders and voiding the decision.

The Lahore Supreme Court has instructed the Punjab government to respond within 10 days to the issue raised by Tabassum Dar against the illegal conversion of her husband’s house into a home.

It should be noted here that the government previously announced an auction on the Hajveri residence owned by Ishaq Dar that the Islamabad High Court intervened and stopped.