These three things about Seth look particularly scary in Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Damage to okizeme, V-skills and V-triggers all look very powerful for Seth

If you’ve missed the current gameplay storefront, it’s called “Seth”. In fact, Seth will be released on February 14, 2020 along with the update of Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition.

The published video gave us a detailed look at Seth’s skills as a character. In particular, there were a few things about Seth’s Moveset that really stood out as “scary”.

Since Street Fighter 5’s meta is more offensive than defensive, Seth seems to have no problems. Seth gives the impression that it is capable of dealing damage to opponents.

Although we only really know Seth’s viability when the Android is released, it really seems as if Seth shares many of the features found in the majority of the top levels of SF5.

In Street Fighter 4 there was this meme, which suggested that each match with Seth either ended with Seth’s victory over a perfect round or that the opponent defeated Seth with a perfect. While many of Seth’s mechanics abilities have been adjusted for Street Fighter 5, Seth’s tendencies toward glass cannons still seem to be one thing.

Let’s take a look at three aspects of Seth that look really scary.

Seth appears to be one of the characters that doesn’t have to sacrifice harm to Okizeme (pressure after rainfall). In other words, Seth will force the opponent to deal with a mix-up after large combos.

Interestingly, Seth is able to combine from a heavy Hecatoncheires to a crouching light blow (Rapid Punch Special). Alternatively, Seth can reset after hitting enemies because they stop and are near Seth. Look at these litters.

Click on the image for an animated version

Seth’s V-Skill 1 seems to offer a lot of benefits. When Seth hits the other player, he gains access to a technique that is normally unique to that particular fighter. Keep in mind that Seth can only use this special once before you need to reconnect V-Skill 1.

It has been shown a few times that this works as a fairly strong whiff punisher. However, be tired of jump-ins when using them.

Interestingly, Seth can easily get into his V-Skill 1 to get a guaranteed V-track. Then Seth is awarded Okizeme because he is able to exert pressure.

Of course Seth also seems to be armed with an equally strong V-Skill 2. Trying to jump neutral against Seth seems risky as the Android will be able to punish him with V-Skill 2 Enhanced Specials after the dash movement.

With Seth’s V-Trigger 2, you can position your opponent anywhere with multiple combo expansion options. It appears that Seth can teleport up to four times once the V display is full.

While V-Trigger 2 seems to have a steep learning curve, some urine-like mix-ups with the generated sphere seem to be possible. If you place it behind the other player, you can push him in if he got it wrong because of a mistake. Seth has a remarkably long overhead that seems to be designed for just that purpose.