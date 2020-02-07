These are the best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a powerful processor, but it can only reach its full potential with a good motherboard. We have collected some of the best motherboards that you can use with the processor.

ASUS ROG Strix X470-F

It can be considered old-school with X570 off, but the ASUS ASUS ROG Strix X470-F is a proven platform for AMD builds. Not only do you get a great UEFI BIOS with reliable, high-quality components for a great foundation, there is also RGB lighting that has been scientifically proven to improve figures per second.

$ 170 at Amazon

Premium X570

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E

If you do not want to use older chipsets, you need an X570 motherboard that also offers additional benefits such as PCIe 4.0 support and Wi-Fi 6. This ASUS board has Gen 4 M.2 slots that are capable of unidirectional transfer speeds up to 64 GB / s and many RGB lighting options to start up.

$ 298 at Amazon

Budget B450

ASRock B450M Steel Legend

The B450 chipset is slightly less advanced than the siblings X470 and X570, but it is still worth considering a new build. This board from ASRock supports Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and offers enough functions for the 3900X.

$ 100 at Amazon

Entry X570

ASUS Prime X570-P

Although it is a challenge to find budget-friendly X570 motherboards, this ASUS board is one that is suitable for someone who wants the latest chipset functions on a more basic platform. It also has a lot to offer with metal heat sinks for the VRMs and other high-quality components.

$ 145 at Amazon

Build enthusiasm

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII formula

Okay, time for the big one. This ASUS motherboard is a perfect match for the Ryzen 9 3900X. It has numerous functions, including a heat sink block that can be connected to your own water cooling loop. It is literally insane.

$ 494 at Amazon

Choose the best X470 or X570 motherboard

Our recommendations here work perfectly with the Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. If you want to enjoy the best that X470 has to offer (and you don’t need PCIe 4.0), the ASUS Strix X470-F is still an excellent choice for most consumers, even with room for stable overclocking.

X570 is AMD’s newest chipset to support Ryzen 3000 series processors, and countless options are already available. Yet our recommendations go to the ASUS Prime X570-P, rocking PCIe 4.0 support, high-quality components and a great BIOS.