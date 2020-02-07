Therefore, South African bankruptcies are expected to increase by 4% in 2020

Weak economic growth in South Africa has worsened payment behavior. According to a report by the credit insurance company Euler Hermes, insolvency is expected to increase by 4% this year.

In his Global Insolvency Report, published on Wednesday, which covers 44 countries and 87% of global gross domestic product (GDP), Euler Hermes assumes that global bankruptcies are still increasing, which implies higher export risks.

A continued slowdown in growth is expected for South Africa, as GDP will remain unchanged in 2020 and will only increase by 0.7% in 2021. This is the fourth year in a row that real growth will be below 1%.

“Domestic demand is unlikely to sustain growth given a high tax burden, a 30% unemployment rate and downward pressure on wages,” the report said.

“The slow growth has led to a deterioration in payment behavior, with insolvency increasing by 6% in 2019 and expected to increase by 4% by 2020.”

The country’s debt should rise to 62.5% of GDP in 2020, while a budget deficit of around 5.9% of GDP leaves only limited scope for further fiscal incentives for the ailing economy.

“Economic opportunities may arise from the country’s rich resource wealth, but the lack of reforms will most likely prevent the country from taking advantage of exports in this sector,” the Euler Hermes report said.

Load shedding and land expropriation

“In addition, the lack of investment in structural infrastructure vulnerabilities, particularly reflected in the continued power cuts this year, combined with increasing uncertainty about property rights, has led to capital outflows from the country.”

South Africa’s state-owned energy company Eskom, which supplies around 95% of its electricity, had to shed loads for months to avoid disrupting the national power grid. This was in part due to the frequent failure of its generation infrastructure after years of inadequate maintenance.

In Morocco, the other African country for which the report was drawn up, corporate insolvencies will increase by 5% in 2020 compared to 7% in the previous year.

By the African News Agency (ANA), editing by Stella Mapenzauswa