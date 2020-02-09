There is a reason why stars exclaim Hollywood in Oscars speeches – and why others remain silent – Raw Story

In my opinion, the root of this chronic inactivity is that the entire Hollywood system operates on an intense caste system inside and out. It goes like this:

At every Hollywood gathering, whether it’s a premiere, a networking event, someone’s birthday party, a business meeting, there is a clear demarcation of status between those who are inside and those who are outside. For example, if you are Outside, you may have been invited to the premiere of a movie – you may have played a bit or made friends with the writer – but you are not invited to the afterparty. Indeed, you will not be aware that there is an after party until a terribly uncomfortable mid-evening moment when someone on the inside says, “Are you going to the after party?” At that moment you try to recover quickly enough to either mutter vaguely: “No, I don’t think so,” as if you really don’t care. Or better, if you can think fast enough, “No, I can’t. I have to go to another event in the city at eleven.”

The question of whether or not you are indoors is amorphous and depends on the situation. An actress who is the star of a relatively successful TV program might be very Inside at a Screen Actors Guild event full of less successful actors – she would be shown around the evening surrounded by confident-looking traders whose full-time job is to make sure ensure that no “lesser” actor dares to approach her. But the same actress would be firmly outside if she somehow made an invitation to the Oscars fight. There it would be she who would spend the evening trying to pretend heroically that it didn’t matter if she had been placed in a chair just outside the wardrobe.

Inside / Outside, jack squat has to do with talent. It also generally has little to do with personal kindness, integrity or other human traits that can be appreciated in more normal social situations. It has 100 percent to do with status – as alchemically defined by how convincingly you give off the charisma of someone who doesn’t care about anything and doesn’t have to + a total absence of a pronounced need for something + how many other people in the room whisper secretly to each other how big a deal you are or are going to be + (in higher levels) exactly how many Oscar / Emmy / Golden Globe nominations / wins you’ve had – the number of years since you recently won one.

In general, it takes about five minutes to be in a room to determine if you are inside or outside, especially as the film industry collectively spends a fantastic amount of energy helping those outside to understand that they are definitely not inside. The Inside / Outside game is addictively seductive because the game feels awful until you are Inside, at which moment it suddenly feels great and you energetically and culturally engage yourself in maintaining the walls that you now keep Inside (because you’ve been outside and, for comparison, it’s terrible).

The whole is a foolish and more demented version of the social policy of high school, but the commitment is very, very real. People who are Inside are often hired, find funding for their films, receive prizes and are invited to the right parties, where they meet the right A-list talent to shine in their projects and turn their indie film into Oscar -lokaas, while people who are outside just don’t have a career in Hollywood.

As a result, almost every person (with the possible exception of Frances McDormand) who has gotten inside, regardless of their performance or number of Oscars, is terrified – and I mean terrified – of being thrown out.

That terror is at the heart of and explains most of Hollywood’s decision-making, and it definitely explains at least part of the collective lack of individual willpower to speak out or take action to change the status quo. Because everyone knows – and if you don’t know, you are quickly informed, as I was – that people inside are the kind of people who giggle and wiggle their heads and thankfully grumble about the great opportunities they get, and only Outside People would talk about gloomy, irritating things such as systemic suppression. I asked Denise Di Novi, the famous producer of “Heathers” and “Ed Wood,” if she, deeply embedded in the belly of Hollywood, knew that it was dangerous to speak openly about sexism in the film industry, even in the years 2010 . “Oh yeah!” She answered immediately. “You were seen as a whiner – complainant – when you talk about it. The universal attitude was: “It’s just the way it is. Become difficult. “

Once I began to understand this dynamic, it occurred to me that although we began to hear A-list actresses talking about these issues in the mid-2010s, this was mostly almost exclusively during speeches of acceptance of the award. You could argue that that is perhaps because those are the moments when actresses have the largest national audience and when such statements have the greatest impact – which is certainly true. But you cannot ignore the fact that those are also the moments when actresses are the least vulnerable to be thrown out.

The vast majority of women in the most powerful positions in Hollywood said – and still says – nothing at all.

It’s not really fair for me, sitting in my crappy basement apartment in Brooklyn, to say to them, “Where were you?” And “Why didn’t you do it anymore?” From my always so brief look at the inside, I can imagine what these A-list actresses have to lose. But if I’m honest, their silence or radical protests also felt like an absolute horseshit.

Excerpt from “The Wrong Child of Women: Inside Our Revolution to the Demontle of the Gods of Hollywood” by Naomi McDougall Jones. Copyright 2020. Extract with permission from Beacon Press.