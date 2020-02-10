The world comes out to celebrate the humble fool

From protection from the sun and rain to repelling tear gas and pepper spray during the Hong Kong Umbrella Revolution, the brolly certainly deserves its own day.

The Egyptian nobility was protected from the sun with papyrus and peacock feather umbrellas, while the poor literally became enslaved in the scorching heat.

However, it was the Chinese who invented the first waterproof umbrella 3,000 years ago, and since then it has been on the rise like Mary Poppins.

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in the film “Mary Poppins Returns” [2018]. Photo: delivery

Umbrella revolution

In recent history, the humble umbrella has achieved cult status as a symbol of resistance when the protests for democracy in Hong Kong became known as the Umbrella Revolution in 2014. Umbrellas were in bloom all over the city, and demonstrators used them as a shield against the riot police response.

In August 2019, 1.7 million protesters took to the streets singing anti-government slogans and calling for changes after the city was raided again in June 2019 by protests triggered by controversial laws.

People take part in a protest that officials held in the central district of Hong Kong on August 2, 2019, when they protested a proposed extradition law that was quickly becoming a broader movement for democratic reform. Photo: Laurel Chor / AFP

According to Bloomberg.com, the Hong Kong police classified umbrellas as weapons in September 2019, and Chinese e-commerce websites like AliExpress no longer sell them to customers in the city.

Art installations with umbrellas at crew sites commemorate the umbrella revolution that flared up again in August 2019 when 1.7 million umbrella-carrying demonstrators took to the streets after controversial laws were announced.

The largest of these works of art is a fabric patchwork installation of more than a hundred broken umbrellas that were stained with tear gas on September 28, 2014 during a demonstrator clash with the police.

“Death by umbrella”

Aside from its protective purposes, let’s move on to something called “Death by Umbrella” – a popular bunch of spy films. Think of brollies with blades, rifles, grips equipped with radio transmitters and explosives …

However, the umbrella weapon is not just an invention of the imagination of screenwriters and conspiracy theorists.

According to Atlasobscura.com, the umbrella weapon was invented in the 19th century as a variant of the more popular tubular cannon – a “gentleman’s weapon”.

Probably one of the most notorious users of the umbrella weapon – until the 1970s – was the penguin, the burly super villain of the Batman comics.

The penguin with one of his deadly umbrellas in “Batman Returns”. Photo: delivery

When it first appeared on the big screen in 1941, the penguin came up with an “arsenal” of imaginative yet deadly umbrellas. During the many inventions of the Batman universe, the penguin has hidden all sorts of weapons in his umbrellas, including a flame-thrower and a machine gun.

Most recently, Colin Firth was equipped with a multifunctional umbrella weapon in the 2015 film Kingsman: The Secret Service – a tribute to the umbrella that super spy John Steed waged in The Avengers.

In 1978 the Bulgarian dissident and journalist Georgi Markov was murdered on Waterloo Bridge in London. The murder weapon was believed to be an umbrella with a poisoned tip, and consequently the crime became famous in crime history as the umbrella murder.

After the screen murder, the screen weapon experienced a renaissance. In 1985, a company called J Wilson actually built a very classy model.

J Wilson’s 1985 umbrella rifle.

Think in the rain …

According to Newyorker.com, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has more than 3,000 active patents for inventions related to umbrellas, including an umbrella for weather forecasts. one with a rain gauge; a glowing umbrella; a combined pet leash and umbrella; a strap-on umbrella for the pet; a threatening-sounding “electric stunning screen with multiple components”; and Patent No. 20030155465, “a flying machine using screen type devices”.

Green umbrellas

The widespread use of umbrellas also means widespread waste. According to Gerwin Hoogendoorn, the founder of the Dutch ergonomic umbrella brand Senz °, around 1.1 billion umbrellas are thrown away every year.

Green Home tried to alleviate the “bad debt”. The manufacturer’s umbrellas are made from recycled materials, including recycled plastic, which is heated and crushed to make textile fibers. The handle consists of 65% shredded wood. When the umbrella is past its prime, just bury it in the ground and Green Home says it will start to decompose within three weeks.

I wonder why the Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg in the picture below does not use any of these environmentally friendly brollies …

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, is participating in the Friday for the Future movement on a global day of student protests to persuade leading politicians to act against climate change on March 15, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP