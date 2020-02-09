The woman Monica Mathis from Minnesota reunited with the lost dog Hazel after she had depicted her face on a beer can

An American woman was reunited with her lost dog after seeing her face on a beer can.

The woman Monica Mathis [33] from Minnesota lost her dog Hazel three years ago, but was reunited with her earlier this year after she scrolled through Facebook and saw a picture of a trusted dog on a can of Motorworks Brewing beer in Florida .

The beer can initiative, with photos of four dogs for adoption, aimed to raise money for a new animal shelter and to find homes for the animals.

Hazel, who was missing in Iowa, was detained in Manatee County Animal Services in Florida, where she was given the new name “Day Day.”

Camera IconHazel, also known as Day Day, was characterized as an adoptable dog on a beer can as part of a brewery initiative. Credit: Manatee Country Animal Services

After verifying that Mrs. Mathis was the legitimate owner of Hazel, plans were made to reunite them with Hans Wohlgefahrt, one of the shelter’s workers, who drove the dog through the land of Florida to St. Paul, Minnesota – a 23 hour drive.

They were reunited on Friday.

“I feel like I received the biggest gift in the world to have her at home,” Mathis told NBC.

