The United States feels uncomfortable when Iraq receives a new prime minister

In happier times, Washington and Tehran might have chosen Mohammed Tawfik Allawi as their consensus candidate for the Iraqi prime minister.

Why not? He was against Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship – although, unlike most Shiite politicians who fled Saddam’s tyranny, he never lived in Iran, but chose Britain.

Unlike his famous (notorious) cousin Iyad Allawi, who also lived in Britain in exile and whom the United States chose to head the first government during its occupation (2004-2005), Mohammed Allawi did not work for Western intelligence.

Even critics dare not say that he was ever employed in Tehran. In fact, it wasn’t – unlike another famous relative, Ahmed Chalabi.

Even though he was part of the Iraqi Shiite aristocracy, as an aspiring Iraqi politician, he was reasonable enough to have a good relationship with Iran.

Mohammed Allawi is said to be deeply religious and yet secular. He has left the cabinet of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki twice in protest against his “sectarian agenda and political interference”.

There is no conceivable reason why the United States cannot be happy that Iran has failed to appoint a “yes” man as head of government in Baghdad at this crucial point in regional policy.

However, Tehran was primarily committed to the stability of Iraq and welcomed the appointment of Mohammed Allawai. On the contrary, even after five days since President Barham Salih gave him the letter of appointment, Washington is reluctant.

American think tanks affiliated with the U.S. establishment have overthrown Mohammed Allawi as the front man of the Sairoon coalition of Moqtada Al Sadr and its rival, the Fatah alliance led by Hadi Al Amiri. They expect him to fail.

The crux of the matter is that the American spirit is very concerned that Mohammed Allawi, after being confirmed as prime minister by the Iraqi parliament, can not only restructure US-Iraq relations, but ultimately take the sail off the sails – called protests that Washington and its regional allies have brought to the Iraqi body as an extra-constitutional center since October.

Today, the ability of the United States to influence Iraq’s political elite – a vast unwieldy network of politicians, Shiite parties, security forces, militias, and religious figures – who make up the Muhasasa (sectarian division of power) political system in Iraq, is severely limited , It is difficult to scrape up the greasy stick again.

The fourth-month protest movement in Iraq has become the primary instrument for Washington (and its allies in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates) to secretly promote the broader geopolitical confrontation with Iran that is taking place in the country ,

The Iraqi protest movement bears a remarkable similarity to that of Hong Kong, which the local government had also brought to its knees. Iraq is also a remarkably young movement that is made up almost exclusively of young people or young people under the age of 25 and in which women play a major role.

The movement has a never-ending program that constantly changes between artistic graffiti, rap videos and citizen journalism as modes of political activism and civic engagement – from electoral reforms to eliminating corruption.

The Iraqi protest movement also has no unified leadership, and yet, through its abstract call for the elimination of the current political elite, it has acted as a factor in the decision-making process regarding the appointment of the prime minister. Some hidden forces seem to be pulling the strings from behind, like in Hong Kong.

Iraqi outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi complained bitterly in the Iraqi parliament on January 5 that US President Donald Trump had threatened to overthrow him in two phone calls with exactly the same kind of protests if he failed to comply with US demands ,

POTUS allegedly threatened to put US Navy snipers “on top of the tallest buildings” that will attack and kill demonstrators and security forces alike to put pressure on the Prime Minister.

It is therefore of great importance that the Iraqi protesters refused to appoint Mohammed Allawi. Iraq is currently in a political impasse. In essence, Washington will do everything in its power to prevent the new government from settling.

The turmoil eased in Hong Kong when the US-China trade agreement was signed. In Iraq, it all depends on negotiating the terms of engagement with the United States. The amorphous nature of the protest movement can cause it to die suddenly.

The Trump administration hopes to save relations with Baghdad and suppress the Iraqi call for American troops to withdraw. The top US commander in the Middle East, General Frank McKenzie, visited Baghdad on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.

In a longer perspective, the United States hopes that the Sadrists could be used as a powerful driver to put the Iran-backed People’s Mobilization Force (PMF) structure under real government control.

But there is a limitation. As an experienced American analyst says, “Moqtada also believes that he must play a role as a leader who focuses on social justice. While he is unlikely to be a ruler in the form of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Moqtada is unlikely to be a “quietistic” Sistani-style priest. Something in between is more likely, which raises parallels with Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah. This is not a comparison that should calm down (Washington). ”

In fact, Sadr’s supporters took control of the iconic Tahir Square building in Baghdad on Tuesday and drove out the demonstrators gathered there.

The bottom line is that while the level of emotions in the sadristic discourse on the American armed forces in Iraq is no longer as acute as it was a decade ago, it is still a deeply felt belief in the movement, from Moqtada itself to the militant cadres that the presence of foreign armed forces should not become a reality of Iraqi life.

