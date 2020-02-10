The U.S. Democrats are trading barbs as the New Hampshire vote approaches

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg fought for the US Democrats’ nomination on Sunday when they struggled for votes within two days of the closely watched New Hampshire area code.

The 78-year-old Vermont Senator and 38-year-old Mayor of South Bend, Indiana took first place in Iowa – clouded by a chaotic confusion over the outcome – and gave momentum as the Democrats looked for a candidate for Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, a leftist who won the first election in New Hampshire in a landslide in 2016, led four polls on Sunday, with moderate Buttigieg taking second place, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and the then Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think we have an excellent chance of winning,” Sanders told CNN as he put one last squeeze on the ground in the small northeastern state.

With the beginning of the high season, the former collegiality of the Democrats has dissolved.

“I’m dealing with a candidate, including Pete Buttigieg, who has collected contributions from more than 40 billionaires,” Sanders told CNN. “Our support comes from the working class in this country.”

His campaign, which relies heavily on small donors, raised $ 25 million last month.

Buttigieg, who appeared separately on CNN, dismissed the billionaire’s indictment and quipped, “Well, Bernies is quite rich, and I would like to accept a contribution from him.”

In an emergency, he said he was “building the movement that Donald Trump will defeat,” supported by donations from about two million people.

Incredibly difficult

Both Buttigieg and Biden – whose national leadership for fourth-place nomination was shaken by Iowa’s struggles – said the party would find it much harder to defeat Donald Trump in November if Sanders is its standard bearer.

Sanders’ positions at the far left of the American spectrum, with extensive programs such as extending the Medicare program to all Americans, were taken over by Trump, who told an interviewer last week, “I think he’s a communist.”

Buttigieg said it was “much more difficult” for the party to win with Sanders than with a moderate candidate. And Biden told ABC that it would be “incredibly difficult” to win under Sanders.

But Sanders has rejected criticism that he’s too radical to beat Trump, and has pointed to his enthusiastic support among young voters.

The president, who has just been cleared from impeachment against the Senate, will hold a large rally in New Hampshire for his loyal supporters on Monday to overshadow the democratic primary on Tuesday.

Buttigieg on the advance

When Buttigieg rose from practical anonymity, he was criticized – also in a recent ad by the Biden camp – for his lack of national experience and his alleged difficulty in contacting black voters, an important group of the population.

“He was unable to unite the African American community,” said Biden, adding that the later candidate would have to perform well in more diverse states than predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Buttigieg replied to ABC: “I will have to work to get that vote, just like I did in South Bend. I was brought back to my office by a multiracial coalition.”

After listening to Buttigieg, 20, at a rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, Katie Morgan told AFP that he was “interesting and smart.”

But she added, “I personally prefer a candidate with a little more experience.”

In Iowa, Buttigieg won 14 delegates and Sanders 12 delegates to attend the Democratic Assembly, which will decide which candidate will run against Trump – although the Iowa count is still in dispute.

Recent history shows that it is almost impossible for a Democrat to win the party’s nomination without being among the top two in Iowa or New Hampshire.

The results shape the images and media narratives of the candidates, while voters across the country are gradually focusing on the race.

Both Biden and Warren said they could be the exception to this rule.

In New Hampshire, candidates will travel to Nevada on February 22 and South Carolina on February 29, both states with greater diversity.

“If we win here in New Hampshire, we will set the pace to win Nevada, South Carolina and California,” said Sanders in Keene, New Hampshire on Sunday evening after being introduced by actor Tim Robbins.

“Our campaign got off to a great start.”

Also participating in the race is billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent $ 260 million of his personal fortune on his campaign.

He skips the first four nomination competitions and instead focuses on Super Tuesday on March 3rd, when 14 states vote.