The Trump evangelical followers did not actually score any policy profits they had been promised – Raw Story

For right-wing Christians, it’s all about anti-choice judges taking over the country to get rid of laws that take the government away from private healthcare decisions. Apart from those judges, President Donald Trump has not done much more than that.

A Bulwark column explained on Sunday that this is because they do not know how to use their power for actual progress of legislation on their policy issues.

“To bring about change in a democracy, groups must (1) win elections and (2) turn their electoral success into policy change. Trumpvangelicals have had some success with (1) but are not behind it (2), “explained the Bulwark piece.

Aside from his promise to judges, Trump promised to get rid of the Johnson amendment, which would prevent non-partisan non-profit organizations such as churches from making political donations or endorsing candidates. Another promise was to completely dismantle Planned Parenthood.

“He didn’t deliver either. He has hardly even tried it, “wrote The Bulwark.

Trump told evangelicals in Miami last week that he had lost the Johnson amendment, “and we’re going to make it permanent.” It was a lie.

What Trump did was issue an execution order “to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of individuals and organizations to participate in religious and political language.”

However, as Bulwark has explained, “the extent permitted by law” still has limitations on churches and political expressions under the Johnson amendment. The executive order does not “lose” the amendment; it confirms its support.

When it comes to planned parenthood financing, Trump used his regulatory capabilities to give states the option to ban federal funds from abortion providers and to refuse Title X funding to any clinic that refers to abortion clinics. No reforms have entered into force. As soon as a Democratic president takes office, those regulations disappear.

Under Trump’s administration, Planned Parenthood has done exceptionally well, with massive support from Americans who have fired a record level of donations. At the same time, the annual report of Planned Parenthood showed record highs in 2019 for government financing and abortions.

“One of Trump’s main selling points was the idea that he is a successful deal maker,” The Bulwark recalled. “He entered the presidency with Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate. So if he couldn’t supply Trumpvangelicals for their problems, then he wasn’t a good deal maker or he wasn’t willing to fight for them on substantive policy grounds that they care about. “

Trump’s only legislative achievement was his reduction in corporate income tax. He fought for the financing of his border wall, but it cannot be passed on either. So he shifted the funds to get it from the Pentagon financing. The courts closed him.

After three years, Trump has held meetings with loudly cheering evangelicals who are dizzy about the work he has done. They don’t seem to understand that their unchanging loyalty has not brought them the laws they wanted.

The Bulwark outlined how they can use their power, but realistically they will probably not get anything before November less than a year before election day.

Read the full report.

