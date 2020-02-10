The top rated Google Maps locations in South Africa

Google Maps has announced a list of the most popular locations in South Africa.
As part of its 15th anniversary, the world’s leading navigation app unveiled the top rated restaurants, bars and attractions in and around Johannesburg and Cape Town.
“South Africa has an abundance of places where you can eat, drink and be happy. Tourists flock to our country because there is so much to see and do and our exchange rate is cheap for most, ”said Google in South Africa.
With Google Maps, users can check places they have visited in the app and then make these ratings available to other users.
Below are the top three locations for each category in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Johannesburg
restaurants:
- Ana-Paulas Coffee Shop – Krugersdorp
- The Marabi Club – New Doornfontein
- Gastronomy La Trinita – Kyalami
Bars:
- Sin + Tax – Randburg
- The blind tiger – park view
- Trump’s grill house and butcher – Sandton
Attractions:
- Nizamiye Mosque – Midrand
- Madhya Kailash Temple – Midrand
- Hashtag Escape – Norwood
Cape Town
restaurants:
- La Petite Colombe – Franschhoek
- La Colombe – Constantia
- Moro Gelato – sea point
Bars:
- The Gin Bar – city center
- Cause Effect – V&A Waterfront
- The largest small beer shop – Belville
Attractions:
- Parapax paragliding Cape Town – Porterville and Hermanus
- Mosque in Muir Street – Zonnebloem
- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden – Newlands
