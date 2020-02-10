The top rated Google Maps locations in South Africa

Google Maps has announced a list of the most popular locations in South Africa.

As part of its 15th anniversary, the world’s leading navigation app unveiled the top rated restaurants, bars and attractions in and around Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“South Africa has an abundance of places where you can eat, drink and be happy. Tourists flock to our country because there is so much to see and do and our exchange rate is cheap for most, ”said Google in South Africa.

With Google Maps, users can check places they have visited in the app and then make these ratings available to other users.

Below are the top three locations for each category in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Johannesburg

restaurants:

Ana-Paulas Coffee Shop – Krugersdorp

The Marabi Club – New Doornfontein

Gastronomy La Trinita – Kyalami

Bars:

Sin + Tax – Randburg

The blind tiger – park view

Trump’s grill house and butcher – Sandton

Attractions:

Nizamiye Mosque – Midrand

Madhya Kailash Temple – Midrand

Hashtag Escape – Norwood

Cape Town

restaurants:

La Petite Colombe – Franschhoek

La Colombe – Constantia

Moro Gelato – sea point

Bars:

The Gin Bar – city center

Cause Effect – V&A Waterfront

The largest small beer shop – Belville

Attractions:

Parapax paragliding Cape Town – Porterville and Hermanus

Mosque in Muir Street – Zonnebloem

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden – Newlands

