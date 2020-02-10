The Thom Browne Edition of Galaxy Z Flip is aimed at enthusiastic fans of fashion

After the surprise at the Oscars on Sunday, we are even more looking forward to experiencing the Galaxy Z Flip up close at tomorrow’s unpacked event.

Judging by a new leak on Monday, however, there will be an even fancier edition of the foldable luxury phone that will be shown during Samsung’s flagship kick-off soiree. In addition to the nifty clip that aired during Hollywood’s annual celebrations, there is a second promotional video for the premium edition of the Galaxy Z Flip with the Thom Browne brand.

Thom Browne is a well-known New York fashion designer, meaning that this version of the phone is likely to cost more than the suggested $ 1,400 price for the standard edition of the Galaxy Fold Follow-up.

Celebrity Leakster @WalkingCat released the two-minute promotional video on Twitter on Monday, revealing what is likely to be the phone’s slogan: “Change the shape of the future.”

Judging by the clip, the Thom Browne edition appears as a box set next to a similarly designed version of a Samsung smartwatch (probably the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but difficult to say) and the Galaxy Buds +, which are also likely to be revealed at tomorrow’s Unpacked event.

Below is the very artful promotional video (via Android Central) that is likely to be played under Unpacked:

The Galaxy Z Flip promises to steal the thunder of the Galaxy S20 smartphones with its flexible clamshell design and large OLED display. In addition, the technical data should not be as high as that of the S20 Ultra 5G. Everything will be announced during Samsung’s Unpacked event, which begins in New York at 7 p.m. UK time.

