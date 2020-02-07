The taxi rank breaks out in chaos as rivalries strive for blood

Commuters in Brits, northwest, are affected by the ongoing taxi violence in the city. A violent clash between two associations has resulted in death and the police are looking for those responsible.

Taxi wars in British: why are associations at odds?

The Behrens taxi rank has been the scene of chaos since Thursday. According to Madibeng FM, two taxi associations are in dispute on a route between the northwest and Johannesburg.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Adele Myburgh announced that a large contingent of law enforcement officers were dispatched to Spoorweg Street on Friday to curb the violence that had broken out between 07:40 and 14:40.

“Around 07:40 am taxi violence broke out in the British at the Behrens taxi stand. Four taxis are said to have been damaged during the riots after hitting them with knobs, iron bars, sticks and throwing stones at them.

Another group stormed the Behrens taxi rank on Koperasie Street around 2:40 p.m., also armed with dangerous weapons. They attacked individuals and damaged taxis. Five men were injured and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, ”Myburgh said.

Three of the victims were discharged from the hospital with minor injuries. One victim was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit with severe head injuries while the fifth victim died in the hospital.

No information on the identity of the victims is currently available. However, Myburgh said that at least 40 taxis were destroyed in the violence.

“A total of eleven suspects between the ages of 16 and 60 were arrested by the police. The suspects will be reported to the British District Court on Monday 10 February 2020 for public violence. Police are also investigating murder, attempted murder, public violence, malicious property damage, and possession of dangerous weapons, “added Myburgh.

Chief Northwest Police Officer, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, warned that law enforcement agencies will not tolerate lawlessness and that those responsible for these heinous acts must be exposed to the full power of the judicial system.

“He urged all taxi associations in and around the British to face their challenges through peaceful conduct and negotiations, and gave assurances that the police would continue to serve and protect the community to ensure that everyone was safe and secure feel safe, “says the statement.