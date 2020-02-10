The stationary shopping experience in SA is still the highlight of online outsourcing

In the UK, the decline of the once ubiquitous retail store appears to be continuing unabated. The 139-year-old Beales department store chain went into administration in January and announced the closure of 12 of its 23 branches on Friday, February 7, 2020.

In 2019, the Waitrose supermarket chain closed twelve of its branches. John Lewis, a high-end department store chain that the Guardian newspaper calls the UK’s most popular mid-range retailer, is currently suggesting that some of its 36 stores be closed.

The picture is less clear in the US retail environment

Traditional retail also suffers in the United States. However, the picture appears somewhat less clear, as several experts forecast a recovery in their assets after a few years of doldrums. The reason for its decline, like in many parts of the world, was the rapid growth of online shopping.

According to the Retail Dive industry publication, more than 9,000 stores closed in the U.S. in 2019, and over 700 other stores closed in 2020. Macy’s, the upscale American department store chain founded in 1858, announced last week that it will close 125 stores over the next three years.

In direct contrast, the fashion retailer Nordstrom has opened three new stores in New York in the past few months. The Sephora cosmetics chain will open 100 new stores in North America in 2020.

In January 2020, delegates attending the US National Retail Federation’s large exhibition in New York heard that the key to the future success of the industry was “Brick and Mortar”.

The physical trade has the upper hand again – experts

“The best retailers have introduced innovations so that the retail business has the upper hand again,” said a manager at the big fair.

Another remarked: “Digital advertising has been marginalized [and] we are swimming in a sea of ​​media and brand communication. Stores are the new channel for retail. Shops are an incredibly powerful way to bring people together. “

Slower change in the SA retail environment

So what does it look like in South Africa, where online shopping is also on the rise – albeit more slowly than in Europe, North America, Australia and parts of Asia.

A large number of retail stores have recently closed – including Edgars, Boardman’s, Red Square, and Stuttafords – but this is more likely to be a result of difficult economic conditions and limited consumer spending than a major shift to online shopping.

The Accenture management consultancy report, Rethinking South Africa’s E-Commerce Opportunity, published in September 2019, found:

“With online competition having little impact, traditional retailers in South Africa mainly focus on their brick-and-mortar stores.”

In SA, physical business still generates most of the profits

The study said that on the surface it seems like a low-risk choice.

“Over-the-counter stores generate almost all retail sales and profits, while online operations are expensive and often unprofitable. They also find it difficult to measure the return on investment of their online offerings. In addition, South Africans are still zealously walking to department stores and specialty shops in the local mall. “

Accenture also referred to a study by Visa credit card company, in which 63% of South Africans said they preferred to shop in a mall. Another study by Urban Studies, a retail and property research firm, found that 76% of South Africans visit a mall at least once a week.

“South African retailers are therefore taking a close approach to building e-commerce businesses. They are not investing in creating the full range of hands-on, engaging online experiences that consumers expect and that are pure e-commerce businesses, ”said Accenture.

“This will enable South African retailers to feel the pressure they are experiencing in other parts of the world.”

In other words, we are still very impressed with our stationary shopping experience. However, expect a steady trend towards online trading in South Africa in the coming years.