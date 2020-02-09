The South African restaurant in London continues to support SA nonprofits

When co-owner Gerrie Knoetze decided to work with South African wineries to make Vivat Bacchus’ own wine labels, the restaurant began its relationship with charities at home.

The South African connection

Since 2017, 50 pence from the sale of every bottle of Vivat Bacchus own-brand wine has been used for charitable projects in South Africa. There are now nine of these wines, and Knötze shows no signs of stopping.

The Kaapzicht winery was the first winery Vivat Bacchus partnered with, and then Gerrie realized that Vivat Bacchus could do something to support community life on the wine farms. Knötze recognized a practical need on the wineries that he believed his London restaurant could help.

Where it started

The idea started when the South African co-owner met Gerrie Danie Steytler, family owned winemaker of the Kaapzicht Wine Estate. Gerrie had the idea of ​​having their own label wines, and Danie was just the man who was known for making the award-winning Chenin Blanc. And so Vivat Bacchus Chenin Blanc was born.

And then they talked about the community service that Yngvald, Danie’s mother, was doing with the Kaapzicht farm workers and their children. Gerrie and the team decided to donate to the Kaapzicht Community Projects from the sale of Vivat Bacchus’ own-brand wines – 50 pence per bottle sold.

Gerrie says: “Back then we decided to donate to the Kaapzicht winery for charity. There is now air conditioning and a new floor in the Kaapzicht Community School as a direct result of the donations. “

Other South African contributions

In 2019, Knoetze had the opportunity to participate in another South African project that helps children in South Africa with hearing and vision problems.

Gerrie says: “We made a donation to the HearX Foundation 3E (Ears and Eyes for Education) project, which we think is another important purpose.”

How can you help?

Visit Vivat Bacchus and enjoy a meal or an evening with wine tasting. Pay attention to special events and wine tastings that take place all year round.