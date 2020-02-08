The source of the Indian city begins to pump alcohol into local houses

Residents of an apartment building in South India literally have draft beer.

The alarm went off after people living in Solomon’s Avenue Apartments in the state of Kerala noticed that their tap water had a dark color.

It turned out that the problem arose when alcohol from a nearby bar seeped into a well and mixed with the local water supply, CNN reported.

“The drink had expired and has been stored there since 2014, so we dug a trench on the site to throw the drink away,” an official told the publication.

“Unfortunately, it seeped into the nearby well and contaminated the stream of water from the nearby apartment complex.”

Beer, cognac and rum were pumped into the sinks of the 18 families in the complex.

