The Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones cannot stop falling in price

Sony’s true WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones have been reduced again and are an even easier recommendation than ever.

It seems to be one big savings after another, with another drop in prices for Sony’s fantastic real wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM3 models cost an incredible £ 230 and are now available at the lowest price. You can buy them for £ 164.98.

With £ 65.02 less RRP, the Sony earbuds are getting cheaper and we are not sure if this happiness will last for a long time.

If you’ve heard of the great Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones but want a real wireless earphone equivalent, then this is the one for you. They combine the technology of the fantastic over-ear headphones in a much smaller, more discreet design. As we get closer to the warmer season (fingers crossed), you should swap those over-ears for a pair of nifty earphones, and they’re just the ones you can choose from.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones are pioneers in noise canceling technology and are equipped with the QN1e processor, which works with a digital-to-analog converter and 24-bit audio signal processing to keep out ambient noise when you use your Sony WF Own -1000XM3. 1000XM3s in. In this way, an uninterrupted, outstanding sound is achieved, which is used together with two microphones to detect and reduce background noise.

In terms of design, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are definitely on one of the more attractive pair of real wireless earbuds with an ergonomic design that is safe and not towering. They also have full hands-free features that allow you to access Alexa or Google Assistant depending on your settings.

Thanks to the charging case, Sony’s real WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones can be played for up to 24 hours. In return, you can listen to 90 minutes of music with just 10 minutes of charging.

Thanks to the adaptive sound control, the device can also recognize what you are doing to adjust the sound accordingly. In this way, you can ensure that ambient noise can be heard when walking on busy roads and in the equalizer smartphone app.

We’re not sure how long this phase of Amazon will last. All we know is that £ 164.98 is an exceptional price for this pair of 10 out of 10 rated, trustworthy reviews.

Follow us at TrustedDeals UK for more interesting offers

We may earn commission when you click on a deal and buy an item. For this reason, we want to make sure that you are well informed and satisfied with your purchase so that you can continue to rely on us when it comes to buying advice.

Commercial content writer

Alice holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016 and has written codes for the teen pop culture site Maximum Pop and My Favorite Voucher. With a knack for …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher