The Solar Orbiter starts its mission to reveal Sun’s secrets

The US-based Solar Orbiter probe started a trip from Florida on Sunday evening to deepen our understanding of the sun and its effects on space weather on technology on Earth.

The mission, a collaboration between ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA, successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03 p.m. (0403 GMT Monday) and could take up to nine years or even longer.

Scientists believe the ship will provide unprecedented insights into the sun’s atmosphere, its winds, and its magnetic fields, including how it shapes the heliosphere, the vast expanse of space that surrounds our system.

Launch teams carried out the survey and we are “GO” for the launch of #SolarOrbiter! Check out our live coverage of this mission to learn more about our next star: https://t.co/W3wMEfPxvB pic.twitter.com/mwRLubBPq0

– NASA (@NASA) February 10, 2020

Leaving the ecliptic plane – the belt of space roughly aligned with the sun’s equator and through which the planets orbit – the first images of the unknown polar regions of our star are taken.

With the help of the gravity of Earth and Venus, the Solar Orbiter will hurl itself into the bird’s eye view of the sun’s poles.

“I think it was a perfect picture. Suddenly you feel like you are connected to the entire solar system,” said Daniel Müller, ESA project scientist, shortly after the start.

“You are here on Earth and start something that comes close to the sun.”

Read more: Longest space mission by a woman: US astronaut returns to Earth

“We have a common goal: to get good science out of this mission. I think we’ll succeed, ”added Holly Gilbert, director of NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division.

Space Weather

Ten state-of-the-art instruments on board will record countless observations to provide scientists with clues as to what drives solar winds and torches.

These emit billions of highly charged particles that hit the earth and produce the spectacular northern lights. However, they can also disrupt radar systems and radio networks and, if rarely, render satellites unusable.

The largest solar storm in history hit North America in September 1859, wiping out much of the continent’s telegraph network. He immersed the sky in an aurora that was visible all the way to the Caribbean.

Take off!

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will fly into orbit and launch the Cape Canaveral European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter tonight at 11:03 p.m. pic.twitter.com/NUglbxVTcj

– John Kraus 🚀 (@johnkrausphotos) February 10, 2020

“Society is increasingly relying on what happens in space, so we’re more dependent on what the sun does,” said Etienne Pariat, a researcher at the CNRS observatory in Paris.

“Imagine that only half of our satellites were destroyed,” added Matthieu Berthomier, a researcher at the Paris laboratory for plasma physics. “It would be a disaster for humanity.”

Titan heat shield

The next approach of the probe takes place every six months when the Solar Orbiter is closer to the Sun than Mercury, which is only 42 million kilometers away.

With a specially developed titanium heat shield, it can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celsius. Its heat-resistant structure is coated with a thin, black layer of calcium phosphate, a coal-like powder that resembles the pigments used in prehistoric cave paintings.

The shield protects the instruments from extreme particle radiation emanating from solar explosions.

Read more: Internet from space: Elon Musk Halfway to realize his dream

Except for a telescope on the spaceship, everyone looks through holes in the heat shield that open and close in a carefully orchestrated dance, while other instruments work behind the shadow of the shield.

Just like the earth, the poles of the sun are extreme regions that differ significantly from the rest of the body. It is covered with coronal holes, cooler sections in which fast-flowing solar wind is created.

Scientists believe that this region is the key to understanding what drives their magnetic activity.

Every 11 years, the sun poles tilt: north becomes south and vice versa. Immediately before this event, solar activity increases and sends powerful explosions of solar material into space.

The Solar Orbiter observes the surface as it explodes and records measurements as the material flows through the spaceship.

LIVE NOW: #SolarOrbiter, a collaboration between @ESA and NASA, is on its way to the sun! Take a look at the start of this mission, which provides the first pictures of the solar poles: https://t.co/W3wMEfPxvB

– NASA (@NASA) February 10, 2020

The only spacecraft that previously flew over the sun’s poles was another ESA-NASA joint venture, the Ulysses, which was launched in 1990. However, the sun has not come any closer than the earth.

“You can’t get any closer than the Solar Orbiter is going and still look at the sun,” said Muller of ESA.

Read more: NASA does not believe that Sun sings “OM”: BJP activist trained to lie

The mission is controlled from the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt.

After the launch, the team runs tests for three months to ensure that the systems are working properly before turning on the in-situ instruments.

Remote sensing instruments will be activated the first time the Solar Orbiter approaches the sun in November 2021.

It will work with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018 and flying much closer to the sun, traversing the star’s inner atmosphere to see how energy flows through its corona.