The sexy John Talbain, the super cute Dhalsim and much more; Granblue Fantasy Versus characters seem strikingly similar to other fighting game characters

Nothing official, but still difficult to revise

We recently saw a pretty compelling comparison between Granblue Fantasy Versus’ Charlotta and Street Fighter’s E. Honda, which warns the fighting game community of the fact that Granblue appears to be full of references to other fighting games.

This was not officially stated by developers or similar levels of authority, but is rather a meme that comes from the community. Still, the comparison above is slightly strong enough to pique our interests and we’ll play along to see what people came up with.

Sure enough, the half-sized Holy Knight has attacks very similar to Honda Hundred Hand Slap, Sumo Headbutt, and Sumo Smash. This is by no means limited to Charlotta, as there are cases where each of the eleven squad members represents references or at least resembles other fighting game symbols.

Maybe this will help new players (I think we are all at the moment) picking a character based on the avatar (s) they already know. Honda players may want to try Charlotta, but those familiar with Blazblue’s Jin Kisaragi may want to start with Katalina.

We’re also watching an old FG trick with Gran, the game’s figurehead. Obviously his name is part of the overall title and he happens to refer to Street Fighter’s figurehead Ryu. It is also a fairly well known fact that Ryu’s name is derived from the legendary “ShoRYUken” attack.

The character’s fighting game, using fireballs and serves, also reflects the most famous character of the genre, so it was not too difficult to sell this character. Below you will find all the comparisons we have found. Let us know to what extent you agree to this in the comments.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Character Comparisons

Gran = Ryu (street fighter)

Charlotta = A cute E. Honda (Street Fighter)

Katalina = Jin Kisaragi (Blazblue)

Lancelot = A weakened Toki (Hokuto no Ken)

Percival = A weakened order sol (Guilty Gear)

Zeta = A sexy John Talbain (Darkstalkers)

Ferry = A super cute Dhalsim (Street Fighter)

Vaseraga = Juggernaut (X-Men vs. Street Fighter)

Lowain = A One Hit Kill Yuda (Hokuto no Ken)

Fastiva / Ladiva = R. Mika-ish Zangief (street fighter)

Metera = An even more risky I-No (Guilty Gear)