The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has an official promo video

For months we have had more and more realistic leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with warnings that the phone remains a rumor until the company officially unveils it. Now we can be absolutely sure that it will come this week.

During last night’s Oscars, Samsung released a 30-second teaser video for the phone. And although there’s nothing new, it’s nice to see that everything we’ve reported has been confirmed – especially confirmation that it will be officially unveiled tomorrow at the Samsung Unpacked event.

While the video doesn’t reveal anything about internal specs – lifestyle videos like this tend to be small in detail and big on new tricks – previous leaks indicate that we have a long and thin handset with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 when opened , Internally, the handset is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor from last year, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB non-expandable memory.

That it doesn’t use the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 will disappoint some, but the 855 chip is still more than fast enough for most people’s needs and still looks impressive compared to its main competitor – the Motorola Razr. While the specifications of the Razr bring it in line with the Realme 3 Pro for £ 219, the Galaxy Flip Z is closer to the Galaxy S10, which is still sold for over £ 600.

That is, the folding mechanism is required to add a whole additional layer of costs. The Galaxy Fold was sold for £ 1900, while the Motorola Razr is available monthly with a £ 99 contract. No idea how much the Galaxy Z Flip will sell yet, but we’d be surprised if you bid farewell to the award ceremony and how reasonable the price is. Everything will be announced tomorrow at Samsung’s Unpacked event, which begins in San Francisco at 7 p.m. UK time.

