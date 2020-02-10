The Russian and Syrian attacks on Idlib are creating tensions with Turkey

An observer said on Monday that the bombing of the last major rebel enclave in Syria by Russia and the regime killed 29 civilians in one day, as the regime’s inexorable push to the north exacerbated tensions with Turkey.

Six children were among nine civilians killed in raids in Abin Semaan village, Aleppo province, early Monday, where government-backed government forces have launched a bitter offensive to recapture an important highway, the Syrian Human Rights Observatory said.

At the site of the raid, a rescue worker carried out the body of a little girl in a thick wool blanket while one of her relatives asked for the body to be removed, an AFP correspondent said.

Their only obvious crime in the eyes of their killers is that they are Syrians. Sad scenes from #WhiteHelmets that uncovered the bodies of two men and a child under the rubble after a Russian air raid on their house in #Idlib yesterday. The deceased family bred birds.

Volunteers who trembled in almost freezing temperatures chopped away on rubble and rescued a dust-covered man and a small child trapped beneath them.

The latest airstrikes follow a night of violent bombings by Russia and the regime, which have killed at least 20 civilians in neighboring Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the information agency said.

The Syrian government forces supported by Moscow have been carrying out a bitter attack on the Idlib region in northwestern Syria since December.

The violence has killed more than 350 civilians and sent 586,000 people to flee relative security near the Turkish border.

The United Nations and aid agencies have called for an end to hostilities and warned that the exodus could lead to one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the nearly nine-year war.

But the increased bombardment continues.

Key Highway

The province of Idlib, along with the fragments of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, is dominated by jihadists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance and their allies of the rebels.

Around three million people, half of whom have already been displaced by violence in other parts of Syria at least once, live in the region.

Around 50,000 fighters, including many jihadists, but most Allied rebels, are also in the shrink bag, according to the observatory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave Damascus time to withdraw from the outposts by the end of the month and asked Russia to persuade the regime to stop its offensive

According to the monitor, 14 people died in raids through Russia on Sunday, including nine in the village of Kafr Nuran in the southwestern province of Aleppo.

Syrian airstrikes with coarse barrel bombs also killed four civilians in the Atareb district east of Aleppo, while another died in an artillery fire near the town of Jisr Al-Shughur and one in the village of Ketian, south of Idlib.

The intensified attacks on Aleppo were carried out by regime-friendly forces on a section of an important highway that has long been in sight.

The M5 connects Damascus with the second city Aleppo and is of economic importance for the government after the nine-year war.

Only a two-kilometer section of the highway is still outside government control after government forces have taken large parts of it in Idlib and Aleppo in recent weeks.

The Syrian army said in a statement on Sunday that it had recaptured 600 square kilometers in its last foray, including “dozens of villages and towns” in the provinces of South Idlib and West Aleppo.

Turkish warnings

The escalation in northwestern Syria has alarmed rebel Turkey, which is already accepting 3.7 million Syrian refugees and fears a further influx towards the border.

Since Friday, Turkey has shipped large convoys of vehicles carrying commandos, tanks, and artillery pieces to secure twelve military posts it set up in Idlib as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia to ward off a regime offensive.

A new Turkish convoy entered Idlib. Filmed in Sarmada and allegedly towards Al-Atateb, Aleppo, where a Russian airstrike has just killed 4 civilians, 2 of them displaced.

However, the agreement did not slow the government’s progress, and Turkey said that despite repeated warnings of such a move, the regime forces had surrounded three of its outposts.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that Ankara had other plans if agreements on the region continued to be violated.

“We have plan B and plan C,” he said in an interview with the daily Hurriyet. “We say at every opportunity:” Don’t force us, otherwise Plan B and Plan C will be ready. ”

The warning came after eight Turks were killed by the regime’s shelling last week and the Turkish army subsequently triggered a fatal reaction.

The clash between the two forces has been the most difficult since Ankara’s first deployment to Syria.