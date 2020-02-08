The revengeful, lawless, business toad Trump just exploded – Raw Story

The day after his acquittal by the Republican Party in a trial that banned witnesses, the dismayed Donald Trump remained on all television networks for over an hour. Trump flattered his courtiers, one by one, and fulminated against his Congress opponents, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI leader James Comey.

Donald Trump’s speech deteriorated for the ages. Trump lied about himself and others and received applause from the collected sycophants. The morning of his speech, Trump attended a prayer breakfast. Trump never goes to church to reconcile his usual career-long violations of seven of the ten commandments. His hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Trump strengthened his dictatorial grip on the US government and promised to destroy his opponents – from Nancy Pelosi to Adam Schiff to the “radical socialist democrats”. These shameful threats cannot be taken lightly. Never forget that Trump says, “I have an Article II in which I have the right to do what I want as President.”

The egomaniacal Trump is drunk with his shameful acquittal, convinced of his own innocence, despite the clear evidence of his guilt. No apologies, no regrets, because he never does ‘something wrong’. Trump’s furious actions can make him an object of abject pity if he was unable to start wars, fragment the constitution, revoke life-saving prescriptions, and turn the US around. government to stingy gigantic companies. In politics, the tactical question between the participants is who is on the offensive and who is on the defensive. Trump knows this in his stomach.

How do the democrats regroup? Nancy Pelosi did not send a wide range of unassailable violations to the senate – some with a clear “kitchen table” appeal. Only the sending of articles about the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as a result of the extortion by Ukraine ensured a republican acquittal of the kangaroo. Early polls do not indicate the imperfect process that reduces public support. What Democrats go for is the certainty that Trump will commit unassailable violations on a daily basis, including Congress defying summonses. Despite these daily violations, Trump continues to mock the Democrats. He practically begs them to pursue a second round of allegations. They should only do this to defend the critical controls and balances that the Constitution requires.

The actions of Trump differ from those of Bill Clinton. After his acquittal by the Senate, Clinton spent only two minutes on television and used his time to express regret and apology. Trump exploded with anger, revenge and revenge plans. His inappropriate outbreak at the annual National Prayer Breakfast broke all precedent.

After acquittal, columnist Dana Milbank of Washington Post wrote: “He described his political opponents as” bad “,” dirty “,” terrible “,” malicious “,” sick “,” corrupt “, scum,” loudspeakers “. Liars,” “mean,” “mean,” “lowlife,” “non-people,” “very cold,” and “the crookedest, most dishonest, nastiest people I’ve ever seen.” “Usually the exact description of the person he Conservative columnist Michael Gerson further warned: “… we are reaching a very dangerous moment in our national life. The president is gripped by anger and resentment … so that everyone can see and hear it. He now feels uncontrolled and uncontrollable. And he has a position of enormous power. That’s what happens when a sociopath gets away with something. “

Another columnist, Catherine Rampell, lists vengeful use of his power to distort procurement contracts and antitrust enforcement decisions against his enemies. She calls it “arming the presidency.”

For example, Trump does not like CNN, so he ordered the Department of Justice to challenge the AT&T merger with Time Warner in court (unsuccessfully).

The White House has refused to give congress documents that could reveal whether Trump intervened for personal political benefit. The congress is the only institution that has given the founders the authority to thwart a rapidly emerging monarch.

Defying summonses by Congress is a slam dunk unassailable crime. No recourse to the courts is required. Congress has plenary power to enforce its summons. When Trump ignores the constitutional authority of Congress, all other congress powers are weakened. These include the powers to spend, tax, declare war, confirm nominees and, of course, control a runaway executive under a dictatorial, seriously unstable, chronically lying president.

The Senate is closed under “Moscow Mitch” McConnell. The only time the senate takes action is when it behaves like Trump’s lap dog. Senator McConnell sits on more than 300 bills adopted by Parliament, including legislation that would protect our elections against foreign interference. (See https://ditchmitchfund.com/ for more information).

That leaves the House of Representatives, which Trump promises to punish. What speaker Nancy Pelosi must do now is to bring her more than willing committee chairmen together and gather all the existing ignored summonses of the House and continue their existing investigations that, stopped by Trump, will require more summonses.

Before he resigned, Nixon was about to be deposed, partly because he defied a summons. Trump holds up the presidential file in which subpoenas for witnesses and documents are torn.

He has raised the stakes or the congress as the central institution of our government will survive its executive branch that destroys the constitution.

Given what they said, wrote and put into the constitution, the greatest concern of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Mason, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington was to prevent another King George III – a monarch in practice, so not in name. They implemented this priority by placing the most powerful authorities in the congress by far.

Trump challenges the House of Representatives to challenge his exile and renounce the constitutional obligation to impose checks and balances on the executive. An article of mass indictment does not require witnesses, is clear and can be approved and sent to the Senate in less than a day. Then people can see if McConnell will say that people need a lot of information about Trump who corrupts their health, safety and economic protection and transfers our government to Wall Street.

The kitchen table issues are everywhere behind those subpoenas through ongoing investigations from the House Commission. The spreading “Ditch Mitch” movement in Kentucky will monitor Senator McConnell.