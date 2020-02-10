The reactions to the Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla announcements in Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ are about as hectic as you can expect

Posted by Justin ‘AdaptiveTrigger’ Gordon • 30 minutes ago

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finale has come to an epic conclusion for season two. The third season seems to start with a bang when Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla are announced as DLC challengers. There are also three other unknown characters on the move.

Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla are fighters that have been in high demand by the Dragon Ball fandom. As you can probably imagine, some hype reactions have led to these revelations.

Thanks to the efforts of T.K. We can see The God Breaker what it was like to be at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finale when the announcements were dropped. Seeing everything in action made the audience cheer.

Fans of the Keef Crew shouldn’t be surprised that MightyKeef is also a real Dragon Ball fan. He was particularly surprised (like many other Dragon Ball Super followers) when Kefla was unveiled.

In Super and Rhymestyle, reaction videos were also uploaded to their YouTube channels. The fans were particularly impressed by the Dramatic Finish showcase with Jiren against Goku and Frieza.

Given the sudden volume peaks in the videos, watching headphones is not recommended. Also be noted that some NSFW Speech will be heard during the videos due to the excitement.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mY_iXxhidUc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa1CIs6JEOg (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvAYavJyWsU (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd-A6n9PAfU (/ embed)