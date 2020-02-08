The pro-level Guilty Gear Strive matches shown on JAEPO2020, as well as panel discussions about user interface changes, difficulty levels, and more

The developers take in as much feedback as they can

Guilty Gear Strive has the potential to become the largest fighting game to be launched in 2020, although the title of the new flagship Arc System Works still contains a number of questions that need to be answered or resolved first.

During Japan Amusement Expo 2020 this weekend, serial artist Daisuke Ishiwatari and Strive Battle director Akira Katano took the stage to host exhibition games with Japanese Pro Guilty Gear players and to discuss their current thoughts about the upcoming fighter ,

The EVO Japan Guilty Gear champions of 2019, Samitto (who plays chipp), FAB (Potemkin), Roy (Sol) and Ain (Ky), ran the best three sets in Strive with their X. capitals to show how early matches with professionals look behind the racket.

Strive’s different feel and design compared to Xrd seem to put some of the players off at first, but they all adapt to the new mechanics, especially Sammito and Roy.

These two reveal more of the payoff of the neutral game in major damage / combos along with the Wall Splat / Break and the brand new mechanics that some in the community call Drift Roman Cancels – where characters can blink and “drift” purple Extend the combos / continue printing or burn the meter to make risky movements safer by drifting out.

After the four-player exhibition, Daisuke and Akira talked to the professionals on stage for an hour to discuss their feelings about the current state of Strive and the intentions of the developers with their latest creation.

The whole thing was streamed in Japanese without subtitles, but luckily Shinjin from the Swedish GG community summarized the main discussion points in a larger blog post.

Here, the developers confirm that the clean-looking user interface is still a placeholder and are working on changing it for the final version. Pro player Ain also comments that it looks more pop than rock at the moment, which Ishiwatari sees as a problem.

Several players also notice that they feel that air bombardment is too strong in the demo because of the different timings and angles at which they can be executed, it is difficult to counter effectively. This is something that ArcSys is still experimenting with.

When asked what Guilty Gear means to them in terms of gameplay, the directors reveal one of their internal keywords so that the series can be roughly translated as “mischief”.

“For the game to be Guilty Gear, it must contain enough MISCHIEF”

Daisuke notes that these matches revealed some of the calamity found in Strive, but that there is much more to it that players haven’t seen or discovered.

Katano, who was once a top competitor to Guilty Gear, also apparently said he would refuse to do Strive if it didn’t have depth.

Guilty Gear Strive is expected to appear on PlayStation 4 in late 2020.

You can check out the full two-hour Guilty Gear panel below to see the gameplay, and we recommend reading Shinjin’s full breakdown of the event, where developers and players also discussed balance, jumping, oki characters, and difficulty levels – although there were no notes made on netplay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftxm5C04mjk