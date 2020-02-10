The price of the S9 Plus drops before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20

In anticipation of Samsung’s latest smartphones, the SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus saw a huge discount of £ 470.

Samsung is known for its mobile phone prices dropping fairly quickly after its first release, and the Galaxy S9 Plus certainly hasn’t changed that. With the S20 series on the way, the SIM-free price of the S9 Plus is an inevitable new low in this Tesco business.

Save a total of £ 470 with an original RRP of £ 869 and purchase your new smartphone for only £ 399 in this exceptional offer.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is still an exceptional mobile phone that has reached a good age since its launch in 2018.

With many outstanding features of its successor, the Galaxy S10, the S9 Plus has an impressive 6.2-inch OLED display that has an excellent contrast with deep, real black tones and brilliant details, as well as a decent camera package it is at the back ,

Of course, there are aspects of the spec that may lag behind the later models, but that’s the nature of any predecessor that appeared before the upcoming unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

For those in the market looking for a more affordable flagship, the S9 Plus is still an exceptional handset with lots of offerings, including the reliable Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 processor, 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of built-in memory, and the option with its to expand the sophisticated microSD slot.

Regarding the camera, the rear case has a double configuration with a 12 megapixel sensor and the innovation of a sliding aperture for more flexible shots from day to night. Go from f / 2.4 and f / 1.5 and select the “Auto” or “Pro” mode if you want to appreciate the versatility of this variable aperture. There is also a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom exclusively for the Plus version.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is a fantastic handset that still has priority, even given its successors. It is considered a competent smartphone and an ideal choice if you are not ready to re-mortgage the house for the probably staggering high prices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Follow us at TrustedDeals UK for more interesting offers

We may earn commission when you click on a deal and buy an item. For this reason, we want to make sure that you are well informed and satisfied with your purchase so that you can continue to rely on us when it comes to buying advice.

Commercial content writer

Alice holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016 and has written codes for the teen pop culture site Maximum Pop and My Favorite Voucher. With a knack for …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Give us your opinion – send an email to the publisher