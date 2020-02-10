The Pakistani army rescues the Finnish beauty queen from the Baltoro Glacier

The Pakistani army rescued Canadian and Finnish climbers who were stranded on Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During a helicopter mission, the Pakistani army rescued Canadian citizen Donald Allen Brownie and Finnish citizen Lotta Henrikka Nakyva, who were stranded during the climb due to altitude sickness characterized by nausea, headache, dizziness, and exhaustion. The images released by the Pakistani army showed that the climbers were intact and healthy.

The two climbers were part of the winter expedition to the 26,000-foot or 8,000-meter peak – the 12th highest mountain in the world. Nakyva, who was also a former Finnish beauty queen in 2013, shared her ordeal in an Instagram post.

“We were involved in a storm. My right hand and toes went numb. I was frozen to the core. We kept climbing until Don wanted to camp somewhere at 6600 meters, ”Nakyva wrote in an Instagram post.

# BPK2update: Expedition ended. Shit happens, please no apology or pity, I’m already looking at the next project. ❄ I am in good health and although the press sees me as “saved”, I was absolutely able and ready to walk on my own at the end of the expedition. The Pakistani military helicopter pilots who evacuated my climbing partner Don were kind enough to invite me to fly out with them. These pilots are seriously the best in the world and I can tell you that Don is extremely grateful that they brought him to medical care for his pneumonia. ❄ In any case, I was not healthy enough to climb the summit (cough, chest pain, back pain, nosebleeds for 7 weeks …), especially after looking at the forecast of 150 km / h peak wind until almost the end of our expedition (luggage carriers arrive on February 22nd.). After the bad weather, despite luck, I would not have had time to measure myself against the acclimatization and experience I have. Oh, and my toes were numb for six weeks too, so I risked losing them too. ❄ It was a tough decision because in BC you tell yourself to the last minute that you are fine, even if you feel like your lungs are collapsing and you don’t notice when you hit your toes with your ice ax , In the end, it made sense for me as Don, as my trainer, to think that it is better to recover as soon as possible and start training for the next big event (this summer !!) rather than miraculously wait and watch your health deteriorate in BC. ❄ So stay tuned for the summer news! In the meantime, I will continue to publish articles from this winter and other training climbs. 🙂 Video: @donbowie ❄ #allureofaltitude #highaltitude #broadpeak #winterexpedition #winter #expedition

“Long story short, we spent two nights there, all the places alive, COLD, we ran out of food, there was little gasoline left (dehydration), we got a few blows from the winds, but we’re yesterday came down to base camp sometime, “she added.

While the Pakistani army claims the other climber is a US citizen, Alpine Club has confirmed that he is originally a Canadian citizen from Alberta.

Broad Peak is located in the Karakoram Ranger in the border area between India, China and Pakistan. Broad Peak is 6 miles from the world’s second tallest and deadliest peak, the K2.

A few days ago, the Pakistani army rescued two Glasgow climbers who were hit by an avalanche over 2,000 feet when they climbed 23,239-foot Ultar Sar near Hunza, when the weather turned out to be worse than forecast , They were flown by the 5th Air Force squadron of the Pakistani army.

The Pakistani army has conducted several rescue operations to rescue foreign and domestic climbers from climbing some of the deadliest peaks in the world in northern Pakistan.

Last week, the French military awarded medals to the Pakistani Army aviation pilots who saved a French climber from Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest peak, during a nighttime operation in 2018.

In January 2018, French climber Elizabeth Revol was rescued from a “killer mountain” in extreme weather. According to the ISPR, the Pakistani army has taken over the mission at the request of the French embassy.