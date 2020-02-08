The NSW Harvey Norman store comes under fire for the use of the new corona virus to spray Australian mattresses

A Harvey Norman store in the regional NSW has come under fire for using the new corona virus to spray Australian mattresses.

The store, in Albury, placed a sign on the front: “no corona virus in our mattresses, because ours are from Australia.”

A photo was taken on Saturday by Twitter user Michael Ryan.

The store chain responded that the franchisee had meanwhile removed the sign.

Chinese and Asian-Australians have reported more cases of racism against them since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak, some saying people refused to shake their hands or take them into lifts.

In Sydney, a woman was verbally abused and she was told to stand in the corner of a train carriage because she “spread viruses.”

In Queensland, an image was made that looked like a government warning, warning residents of trips to places with “Chinese nationals in a ratio of 1 to 3 non-Chinese Australians.”

Another viral social media post circulated the debt of Asian foods for spreading the virus and in Melbourne a Malaysian man was denied a lift by an Uber driver who said he was not on guard to catch the corona virus.

The virus has killed more than 700 people and infected more than 34,000 people.

Harvey Norman said the franchisee only acted when choosing the sign’s wording.

“Declaration regarding signposting @ HN Albury. Albury franchisee acted in isolation without consultation or communication outside their store. As soon as the company was notified, the sign was immediately removed and the franchisee said this was unacceptable. We apologize, “they tweet.

People quickly condemned the message from the board.

