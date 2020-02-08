The NPA drops all charges against the so-called Sars rogue unit

The national prosecutor’s office, Shamila Batohi, has filed charges against former officials from the South African Treasury (Sars) who have been accused of being part of the so-called “rogue unit”.

In a statement released on Friday February 7, 2020, the National Prosecutor’s Office (NPA) said Batohi had decided to withdraw the charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg and Johan Van Loggerenberg.

“The NDPP has informed the prosecutors responsible and the lawyers representing the accused of this decision,” said Bulelwa Makeke, spokeswoman for the NPA.

The charges against the trio related to the defense against the scorpions in 2007 and the establishment of an illegal unit – the so-called “rogue unit” – which was only intended to spy on taxpayers.

Sars “rogue unit” from the hook

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg have also been charged with violating the law to prevent and combat corrupt activities.

The main allegations are that Pillay and Van Loggerenberg, when employing SARS, granted or promised to a certain person (not mentioned by name) an unauthorized satisfaction of approximately R 100,000 in cash in relation to the exercise or performance of SARS the individual’s duties and functions in the context of his employment.

A panel is appointed to investigate the matter

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg are said to have, or have agreed to, an illegal reward for the person concerned in the alternative indictment.

“The issue has since been the subject of lengthy litigation and communications between the defense and the NPA.

“After the defense submitted statements to the NDPP to request a review of the decision, the NDPP set up a review panel to investigate the matter and provide an opinion and recommendations,” said Makeke.

The panel then completed its work and submitted a report to Batohi.

“After carefully examining the evidence and other relevant documents, the panel came to the unanimous conclusion that there is no reasonable prospect of successful law enforcement. The panel recommends that all charges against the accused be withdrawn. “

“In accordance with the above, the NDPP has carefully reviewed the panel’s report, evidence and other relevant material and has had discussions with the panel. The NDPP agrees with the panel that there is no reasonable prospect of successful law enforcement on this matter, ”Makeke said.

They should appear in court on February 17, 2020.